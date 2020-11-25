HARRISONBURG, Va. – In a difficult first challenge to the 2020-21 season, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team was held in check by an athletic and physical James Madison squad, falling 69-55.
The Mountaineers' Rebecca Lee secured her fifth career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists and a block. She led the team in all four categories.
James Madison (1-0) contained the rest of the Mount's offense, holding the visitors to 27.9 percent (19-for-68) from the floor. One key component to the Mount’s game -- 3-point shooting -- escaped them for most of the afternoon. They were shut out from beyond the arc in the first half, eventually finishing 5-for-31.
Aryna Taylor hit from downtown three times to lead the team. Kendall Bresee and Taylor Addison battled to score eight points each, with Bresee adding seven rebounds and Addison contributing six boards.
The Dukes -- with several players taller than six feet -- controlled the rebounding game, finishing plus-17 in rebound margin. Rayne Tucker had a double-double with game-highs of 16 points and 18 boards.
After the Mount's Michaela Harrison registered a layup to tie the score at 14 in the opening seconds of the second quarter, JMU responded with a 10-2 run. The two sides traded points to a 29-22 Dukes lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Bresee hit a jumper and Addison scored on a layup to cut the deficit to five and force James Madison to call timeout. But once again the home side responded, pushing the lead into double digits as the fourth quarter began. Mount St. Mary's was able to come within five points again inside of four minutes to go. But the Dukes sealed the win with a 12-3 run.
The Mountaineers’ next game will be Monday in the nation’s capital when they take on Howard. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Burr Gymnasium.
