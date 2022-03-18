Thursday’s loss to Longwood in an NCAA women’s tournament First Four game presented both hope for the future and a need for the Mount St. Mary’s women.
Though they will lose two pillars of the program in Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz, most of the players will return next season for a shot at a third consecutive Northeast Conference title and another trip to the Big Dance.
That includes senior sharp-shooting guard and team leader Michaela Harrison, who has committed to coming back and using the extra year of eligibility she was granted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yeah, I will be using my fifth year for sure,” she said after the 74-70 loss to Longwood at North Carolina State University’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.
It was then that coach Antoine White leaned over and said, “Can you say that again?” — alluding to how common it has become for players to transfer in this era of college basketball. Plus, he just wanted to be self-assured.
Harrison then smiled and said, “At the Mount.”
But the loss to Longwood highlighted the need for the Mountaineers to get bigger, quicker and more athletic if they hope to compete with the teams at the highest levels of college basketball, something White acknowledged after the game.
Longwood used its superior athleticism and quickness to score the game’s first 13 points and build a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.
The Lancers went over and around the Mountaineers, seemingly at will at times, for baskets. They pulled down 19 offensive rebounds and enjoyed a 40-29 rebounding advantage overall.
White made it sound like getting faster, stronger and athletic will be a top priority on the recruiting trail.
“For us, we’ve got to get a little bit more athletic,” White said. “We’ve got to get bigger. You just look at Longwood’s roster. They are so long and so athletic. We’ve got to go out and get two or three athletes.
“You see, we have the skill players. We can go shoot the ball with the best of them. From the free-throw line to the 3-point line, we led our conference all season long from 3. So, for us, I think it’s super important that, you know, you’ve got to go find some athletes that can help rebound and defend at a high level.”
The Mountaineers will welcome sophomore center Isabella Hunt back next season. Sophomore guards Jessica Tomasetti (13 points, seven rebounds against Longwood) and Jada Lee also distinguished themselves with their play during the postseason run.
Freshman and St. John’s Catholic Prep graduate Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey, of Middletown, also played more meaningful minutes for Mount St. Mary’s over the course of the season prior to getting hurt.
“We’ve got a really talented young core,” White said. “... The future is bright here. I believe with this group, if they continue to work hard, we’ll bring some more key pieces to surround them, we have a good chance of coming back [to the NCAA tournament]. I know that’s not easy to do. I think very highly of this group, especially that young core.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.