EMMITSBURG — Amid a sea of cell-phone cameras and players wearing backward Northeast Conference championship hats, Mount St. Mary's coach Antoine White climbed the ladder and cut the last remaining strand of net from the hoop at Knott Arena.
White then gestured to the adoring throng, punctuating another championship run that did not unfold as smoothly as some might have anticipated.
It was a remarkably different scene than the one that unfolded on the same court a year ago when the Mount women won the NEC title inside a largely empty arena, with just game personnel, a few media outlets and a few select spectators to witness it due to coronavirus restrictions.
This felt more like March Madness.
"That's one of the main reasons I came back," Mount St. Mary's forward and graduate student Kendall Bresee said following the Mountaineers' 60-42 victory over Bryant on Sunday afternoon that earned them their second straight NEC title and another trip to the NCAA tournament.
"Being able to play 45 minutes away from my friends and family," said Bresee, an Urbana High School graduate. "I said in another interview, [the crowd] was our sixth defender today, how loud they were. They brought so much energy. The atmosphere was just, it was amazing. It was an amazing feeling winning and being able to cut down the net with all of our friends and family in the building."
Though the dominos ultimately fell in the Mount's favor in the end — playing three home games in the NEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed and hosting the 10-win No. 7 seed in the championship game — the run to the title was far from a breeze for the consensus preseason favorite in the conference.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) goes for a shot past Bryants’ defender Brooke Bjelko (32) in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) and Kendall Bresee (3) are congratulated on their win by head coach Antoine White in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) left and Kendall Bresee (3) are congratulated on their win by coaches and teammates in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Seminarians cheer their team on with their shoes high in the air in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Jessica Tomasetti (14) works the ball around Bryant defender Lucie Castagne (4) in the second half action of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-32.
Bryant’s Lucie Castagne (4) looks to pass while being pressured by Mount defenders Isabella Hunt (11)and Kayla Agentowicz (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defender Fatou Jallow (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys’ Kendall Bresee is the first to cut a piece of the net as they celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Bryant’s Nicole Gallaggher (21) gets off a shot ahead of Mount defender Kendall Bresee (3) in the first second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount defeated Bryant 60-42.
Bryant’s Lucie Castagne (4) looks to get a pass off over the head of Mount defender Jada Lee (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount defeated Bryant 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defenders in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' Kayla Agentowicz (21) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defender Mariona Planes Fortney (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' Jessica Tomasetti (14) left, and Kendall Bresee (3) right, put the pressure on Bryants’ Lucie Castagne (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White cuts down the final sting of the net as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White waves the net as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' team members rush off the court to celebrate their win of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) left and Kendall Bresee (3) cheer their teammates on in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee raises the throughly into the air as teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as he gets a hug from a player as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kayla Agentowicz (21) brings the ball down the court with Bryant defender iFatou Jallow in tow in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) at the foul line in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) and Kayla Agentowicz high five in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) goes for a shot past Bryants’ defender Brooke Bjelko (32) in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) and Kendall Bresee (3) are congratulated on their win by head coach Antoine White in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) left and Kendall Bresee (3) are congratulated on their win by coaches and teammates in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Seminarians cheer their team on with their shoes high in the air in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Jessica Tomasetti (14) works the ball around Bryant defender Lucie Castagne (4) in the second half action of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-32.
Bryant’s Lucie Castagne (4) looks to pass while being pressured by Mount defenders Isabella Hunt (11)and Kayla Agentowicz (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defender Fatou Jallow (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys’ Kendall Bresee is the first to cut a piece of the net as they celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Bryant’s Nicole Gallaggher (21) gets off a shot ahead of Mount defender Kendall Bresee (3) in the first second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount defeated Bryant 60-42.
Bryant’s Lucie Castagne (4) looks to get a pass off over the head of Mount defender Jada Lee (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount defeated Bryant 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defenders in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' Kayla Agentowicz (21) gets off a shot past Bryants’ defender Mariona Planes Fortney (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' Jessica Tomasetti (14) left, and Kendall Bresee (3) right, put the pressure on Bryants’ Lucie Castagne (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2021, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White cuts down the final sting of the net as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White waves the net as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' team members rush off the court to celebrate their win of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Kayla Agentowicz (21) left and Kendall Bresee (3) cheer their teammates on in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee raises the throughly into the air as teammates celebrate winning for a second strait year the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The final score was 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as the team celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White is all smiles as he gets a hug from a player as they celebrates winning an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kayla Agentowicz (21) brings the ball down the court with Bryant defender iFatou Jallow in tow in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. At the half the Mount leads 33-22
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) at the foul line in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' Kendall Bresee (3) and Kayla Agentowicz high five in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
Mount St. Marys' head coach Antoine White on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md. The Mount women won 60-42.
The Mountaineers (16-12) were breaking in a first-year head coach in White, even though he was with the program last season as an assistant. They had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced them the forfeit their first two NEC games of the season. And they had to overcome their own inconsistent play and injuries.
For the championship game against Bryant, Mount St. Mary's had seven players in uniform due to injuries and an assortment of other factors, and all seven produced at least seven points, a rebound and a steal while logging at least 19 minutes and 50 seconds on the court.
"Just tough," White said of his players. "They battled physically. We had a lot going on with this team both on and off the court, and they are all tough. They are all tough individuals. As a collective unit, they are tough. Just having seven players, I knew it would be a challenge. But I know what they are made of, and they are made of the right stuff."
Senior guard Michaela Harrison once again led the way for the Mountaineers. She scored a game-high 17 points and was named the Most Valuable Player of the NEC Tournament.
Bresee, meanwhile, added 13 points and five rebounds, and fellow graduate student Kayla Agentowicz added nine points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds in her final game at Knott Arena.
"Wow. This is a dream," Agentowicz said. "It's something you don't think about, you know, coming into college, getting a ring. But, you know, to do it back-to-back and get two rings. It's a dream."
The Mountaineers were set to learn their NCAA tournament opponent Sunday night when it was announced on the nationally televised Selection Show.
Last March, they traveled to San Antonio, which hosted the entire women's tournament, and lost to Maryland in the first round.
Most of the players from that Mount team were back this season. So, they will head into the NCAAs with a year of experience under their belt.
Meanwhile, another NEC trophy will be added to the school's trophy case, but not before it required an impromptu and rapid repair following Sunday's presentation.
After White was handed the trophy, he went to raise it above his head, and the top half of the golden basketball that adorns the trophy came loose and fell to the floor.
"When I first grabbed it, I was like it's a little loose. I don't recall it being like this last year. It just kind of fell apart," White said. "I am not going to touch it anymore."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.