EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women used a huge first-quarter run to blow past Sacred Heart 84-60 for their fourth straight win Thursday at Knott Arena, remaining undefeated in Northeast Conference play.
A 17-1 run in the first quarter, followed by a great scoring effort, rocketed Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball to an 84-60 victory over Sacred Heart Thursday. The Mount has won four straight, continuing their undefeated start in Northeast Conference (NEC) play.
Five players posted double figures for the Mount (4-2, 3-0 NEC), led by Michaela Harrison with 15 points. Freshman Jessica Tomasetti had a career-high 12 points, while Aryna Taylor scored 14. Kendall Bresee and Bridget Birkhead added 10 apiece. As a team, the Mount shot 48.3 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range. They went 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) from the free-throw line.
Isabella Hunt had the finest day of her young Mountaineer career, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and matching Bresee with a team-best seven rebounds.
Sacred Heart (2-5, 2-3 NEC) was close to the Mount in field goal percentage (43.8) and was even better in 3-point percentage (44.4). But the Pioneers were inhibited by turnovers, committing 20. The Mountaineers scored 17 points off those turnovers. Adrianne Hagood led SHU with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.