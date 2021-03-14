EMMITSBURG — Ordinarily, it would have been a rollicking scene, the kind that play out in college basketball arenas throughout March.
Instead, Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” and Queen’s “We are the Champions” blared over the sound system inside mostly empty Knott Arena on Sunday afternoon due to the pandemic, and the women’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s was left to provide the rest of the soundtrack for their pomp and circumstance after claiming its first Northeast Conference championship in 26 years.
“It’s an amazing feeling. We have worked so hard day in and day out for this moment,” said senior forward Kendall Bresee, an Urbana High School graduate, following the Mountaineers’ resounding 70-38 victory over Wagner in the NEC championship game that earned them a place in the NCAA tournament.
Mount St. Mary’s, a rural university with just over 2,000 students, will send both its men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. They are the only school in the Northeast Conference to send two teams to college basketball’s signature event in the same season. The first NEC women’s tournament was played in 1987.
“Basketball is important here. I have said it over and over again. This is a basketball community,” said Mount women’s coach Maria Marchesano, who took over a sputtering program and built it into a champion in four seasons on the job.
“For us to be able to do it in the same year, our staffs are extremely close. We are cheering each other on constantly. We have each other’s backs. We are sharing ideas,” she continued, wearing the net her team cut down following the championship around her neck. “For us to both be in the Dance in the same year, I am just so happy for this community.”
This very scenario could have played out almost one year to the day earlier for the Mount St. Mary’s women before COVID-19 swept the rug out from under them in the NEC semifinals and shut down the season without a conclusion.
“There have been rough patches. But we have overcome those,” said Bresee, who was named the NEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year this season, in addition to earning a spot on the All-NEC Tournament team. “Everything that people have had to give up this year, this just makes it all the more better.”
Mount St. Mary’s (17-6) came into this abnormal season of empty arenas, scheduling quirks and stops-and-starts due to the coronavirus as the unanimous choice among league coaches to win the league.
Marchesano felt that put some pressure on her team, a largely returning cast from last season that includes four seniors, including Bresee and senior center Rebecca Lee, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the NEC Tournament following two sensational games.
The Mountaineers won 14 of their 18 conference games during the regular season to earn the top overall seed in the tournament. But two of their losses were to Wagner (13-6) on March 4-5 in back-to-back games to close out the regular season.
“We went up there last week and got our butts kicked, and the girls wanted this matchup,” Marchesano said. “They wanted to prove that was a fluke, and that we could beat them.”
Mount St. Mary’s overcame a jittery start that saw them fall into an early 12-4 hole.
“Everything that we had just come out of the locker room and talked about we didn’t do,” Marchesano said. “Literally, five minutes ago, we talked about this, and the first two possessions, we didn’t do either thing.”
The Mountaineers clawed back into the game largely on the grit of their defense. After giving up 15 points in the first eight minutes, they held Wagner to 17 points over the next 22 minutes of game action.
Mount St. Mary’s made an adjustment from their earlier losses to Wagner, putting the 5-foot-10 Bresee on Wagner’s 5-foot-7 junior point guard, Zhaneia Thybulle, who is not known for her scoring prowess after averaging 6.1 points per game during the regular season.
“But that point guard makes them go,” Marchesano said of Thybulle. “Kendall can make that adjustment mid-game.”
Then, after Wagner forward Emilija Krista Grava got off to a fast start with six early points, the Mount switched Bresee onto her, and Krista Grava finished the game with nine points.
“With Kendall, she just brings so much to the table,” Marchesano said. “The fact that she is an unselfish player is huge.”
Bresee finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Lee and redshirt sophomore Aryna Taylor each finished with 18 points to lead the team.
The 6-foot-2 Lee, who is from Severn, added 11 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end to help her sew up tournament MVP honors. She had 19 points and 13 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end, in Thursday’s semifinal win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Junior guard Michaela Harrison added 15 points for the Mountaineers, who outscored Wagner 20-2 during one stretch of the first half to take command.
Mount St. Mary’s was appearing in its first league championship game since 2001 and came way with its fourth NEC title.
The Mountaineers will appear in the NCAA tournament for the fourth time either March 21 or March 22 in central Texas. They will learn their opponent when the brackets are announced Monday, beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
“There are so many little things we had to adjust to this year, and I just credit our girls,” Marchesano said. “They don’t get too uptight about stuff. They just roll with the punches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.