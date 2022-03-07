Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball used strong offensive showings in the second and fourth quarters, and tenacious defense throughout to defeat Saint Francis U 69-53 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Monday night at Knott Arena.
Advancing to the NEC semifinals for the fourth straight year, the Mount benefited from an upset by Bryant over No. 2 seed St. Francis Brooklyn. That means the third-seeded Mountaineers receive an extra home game. They will host No. 4 Wagner in the semis at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Michaela Harrison led the way Monday with 23 points, her second highest scoring total of the season. Kayla Agentowicz reached double figures with 11, followed by Aryna Taylor with 10. Jessica Tomasetti led the rebounding with a career-high seven. Kendall Bresee led in assists with four.
After a sluggish start on offense, the Mount used a burst near the end of the first half to take a double-digit lead. After Harrison struck with a jumper, Tess Borgosz sank her second 3-pointer of the year.
In the third, the Mount built a lead as large as 16 before SFU mounted a comeback in an attempt to keep its season alive, cutting the gap to nine at the end of the third quarter.
But Taylor hit a trey to open scoring in the fourth, followed by a layup from Isabella Hunt. The Mount’s lead never dipped into single digits the rest of the way.
Saint Francis U finished their season at 8-22. Jenna Mastellone had 22 for the Red Flash while Jada Dapaa had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
BRESEE EARNS FIRST-TEAM NOD
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Kendall Bresee (Urbana) and senior Harrison received All-NEC recognition Monday in the annual vote taken by the conference’s coaches.
Bresee (Urbana) repeated as a first team All-NEC selection. Harrison took a spot on the all-conference squad for the third straight year with a third team nod, to go along with an All-Rookie selection as a freshman.
Bresee finished the regular season leading the conference in scoring at 15.2 points per game and second in rebounding with 7.6 boards. Her 98 assists (4.1 agp) rank fifth in the league. She led the Mount in all the above categories, along with blocks at 22.
On Feb. 3, Bresee crossed the 1,000-point career milestone against Merrimack and is 12 away from 1,000 as a Mount St. Mary’s player (she started her career at George Washington).
Harrison averaged 10.2 points per game as the Mount’s most prominent 3-point shooter. Her 49 triples are the fourth most in the league, and her average of two per game rank third.
Already in the Mount record books at several spots, she set the school record for 3-pointers with her 238th against Merrimack on Jan. 17. The record now stands at 256, and Harrison also ranks second in program history with an .829 free throw percentage.
