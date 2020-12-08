EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball paused all team activities Tuesday following positive COVID-19 tests within the program, according to a press release from Mount athletics.
Saturday’s contest at home with La Salle has been canceled. This is the team’s third cancelation, after a game with Maryland scheduled for Tuesday and a game with Coppin State that was nixed due to a positive test in the Eagles’ program.
The Mountaineers entered the season as the favorite to win the Northeast Conference, and they’re 1-2 after beating UMBC for their first win of the season Saturday.
Status of future games will be determined later.
