With a down-to-the-bone roster, Mount St. Mary’s will take aim at some history Thursday night.
Due to injuries and other circumstances, the Mountaineers (16-12) will once again have just seven players in uniform for an NCAA women’s tournament First Four game against Longwood University (21-11) at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.
This is the first year the first the First Four has been part of the women’s tournament. So, Mount St. Mary’s is part of the inaugural class of eight teams that were chosen to participate.
If the Mountaineers beat Longwood, they will earn their first NCAA tournament win in school history.
The men’s program at Mount St. Mary’s has two tournament victories thanks to NCAA play-in wins over Coppin State and New Orleans in 2008 and ‘17, respectively.
“I think people forget where this [women’s] program used to be,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Antoine White said. “Four or five years ago, they were in the middle of the pack and towards the bottom [of the Northeast Conference].”
White credits this current group of players, which includes three graduate students, a senior and a redshirt junior, for pulling the program out of a rut of 17 losing seasons in 18 years, dating to 2001.
This current group of Mountaineers has strung together three consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back automatic bids to the NCAA tournament with conference championships.
“Early on, it wasn’t easy,” White said. “They went through some dark days, and that made them tough. They remember those days, and they put themselves in a really good position to compete for championships.”
Since the team’s bench is presently so short, White said he will have to continue to diligently manage his players’ minutes against Longwood.
All seven of the available Mount St. Mary’s players saw at least 19 minutes, 50 seconds of court time in Sunday’s 60-42 victory over Bryant at Knott Arena in the NEC championship game, and White said a similar effort will be needed to advance in the NCAA tournament.
“There’s just no other way around it right now,” White said. “Playing with seven is definitely a challenge. I’ve got to sub early and often, and I can’t let people go for five- and six-minute stretches. It’s just got to be in and out.”
A First Four game provides Mount St. Mary’s with a unique opportunity.
In their three previous trips to the NCAA tournament, the Mountaineers have lost by a combined 93 points to Iowa, Alabama and Maryland, respectively.
But Longwood, champion of the Big South Conference, is a team on the Mount’s level.
The Lancers faced a competitive test before beating another Northeast Conference school, St. Francis University, 63-54 earlier this season.
“It gives us a real shot at potentially winning an NCAA March Madness game,” Mount St. Mary’s senior guard Michaela Harrison said. “It’s exciting.”
Last year, the NCAA women’s tournament was played entirely in San Antonio without fans in attendance.
It was an odd experience for the players to be competing for a national championship in mostly empty arenas.
This year, the tournament is spread across the country once again. The arenas will be full, and it will feel like a more genuine March Madness experience for the Mountaineers.
“I am excited for the play-in game this year,” Mount guard and graduate student Kayla Agentowicz said. “I am excited because it gives us a chance to actually win a tournament game. I think we have a good shot with Longwood, and just having our families being able to be there again is big for us.”
ABOUT LONGWOOD
The Lancers are making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament after beating Campbell University 86-47 Sunday in the Big South Tournament final.
The Lancers head into the First Four on a nine-game winning streak, while Mount St. Mary’s has won a season-best six in a row.
Longwood has three scorers averaging double figures, led by junior guard Kayla McMakin’s 18.2 points per game. The Lancers average a little more than 71 points per game.
Both Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s like to shoot the 3-pointer, as both teams average more than 20 attempts per game.
White believes the game could be decided by whatever team makes more from behind the arc.
The winner of the Mount-Longwood game will advance to face host and top-seeded N.C. State (29-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.