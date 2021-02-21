Five players posted double figures in the scoring column as the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team ran away from Bryant for the second straight game. With the 87-49 win, the Mount becomes the first team to amass 10 Northeast Conference victories this season.
Kendall Bresee was the leading scorer on the floor with 18, adding 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double in her senior year. The bulk of her points came at the foul line where she was 11-for-12, helping the Mount (11-4, 10-2 NEC) go 17-for-20 at the charity stripe.
Freshman Jessica Tomasetti provided a huge boost off the bench with 14 points in 20 minutes of game action. Michaela Harrison added 13 points to move within a dozen points of 1,000 for her career. The junior tied Bresee for game-highs in assists and steals, with each player tallying four assists and swipes. Sharpshooters Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead accounted for the final two double-digit efforts with 11 apiece.
Defense once again proved to be a factor as well. For the fourth straight game the Mount finished on the plus end of the rebound margin, pulling in 38 boards to the Bulldogs’ 34. They would also force 25 turnovers, aided by 14 steals, and earn five blocks, with three coming from Rebecca Lee.
Bryant received 17 points from conference-leading scorer Brooke Bjelko. Juliette Golden supplied six rebounds for the Bulldogs. The series defeat marks the first time the Mount swept Bryant since the 2013-14 campaign.
For the second straight day, the Mount took command of the contest in the opening frame. After a somewhat even start, Rebecca Lee ignited a quick 5-0 run with a layup, combined with a Harrison trey. Bryant trimmed to lead back down to four, but the Mountaineers responded with a 10-0 run courtesy of six points by Bresee and five from Tomasetti.
Another sustained run in the second quarter helped the Mount pull away by halftime. Triples by Taylor, Birkhead and Jada Lee balanced the team’s advantage at 22 for much for the period. A second trey from Taylor pushed the advantage to 25, but a layup by Golden at the horn gave Bryant the final word in the half, despite the Mount’s 47-24 lead.
The Bulldogs played their best 10 minutes of the series to begin the second half, scoring 19 points. But the Mountaineers countered them at every turn and the teams played level basketball during this stage.
Mount St. Mary’s now stands in a virtual tie with Saint Francis U for first place, although the 9-1 Red Flash own the tiebreaker based on winning percentage. The two sides will meet next weekend with first place in all likelihood on the line, but first the Mount travels to Merrimack to make up a two-game set with the Warriors.
