Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball is adding six players to its team for the 2023-24 season, the program formally announced Friday. Three are graduate transfers, one is a junior college transfer and the remaining two are incoming freshmen.

Guard Maddie Novak leads the graduate transfers, joining the Mountaineers after four years at Stetson. The Oxford, Michigan, native ranks top 10 in Hatters history for career 3-pointers made with 99. She averaged 6.7 points per game during her sophomore year, which was her best campaign.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription