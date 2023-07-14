Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball is adding six players to its team for the 2023-24 season, the program formally announced Friday. Three are graduate transfers, one is a junior college transfer and the remaining two are incoming freshmen.
Guard Maddie Novak leads the graduate transfers, joining the Mountaineers after four years at Stetson. The Oxford, Michigan, native ranks top 10 in Hatters history for career 3-pointers made with 99. She averaged 6.7 points per game during her sophomore year, which was her best campaign.
Brooklyn native KC Carter also comes to the Mount as a guard after two seasons at Cornell. She appeared in 31 career contests, averaging 3.7 points per game as a junior.
Center Jackie Christ rounds out the grad transfers, arriving from Radford after two seasons. The Sterling, Virginia, native made nine starts for the Highlanders last year, shooting 53.9 percent from the floor while grabbing 52 rebounds.
The lone junior college transfer is Rosa Revueltas, arriving from Arizona Western. The guard from Almeria, Spain, averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in her lone season with the Matadors.
Guard Gabrielle Kennerly is the first of two true freshmen joining the Mountaineers. The Ellicott City native and Howard High graduate was the two-time Howard County Player of the Year and an all-state honoree.
Last is Calgary, Alberta, native Tessa Engelman, the lone forward in the class. Engelman is the Mount’s first Canadian player in six seasons, though she spent her final three years of high school at the DME Basketball Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. She won a state title there as a senior.
