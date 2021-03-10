EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team’s Northeast Conference semifinal game with Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday at Knott Arena had been more than a year in the making.
The Mount women and Knights were to have played in last year’s conference semifinals, but the remainder of that event and all NCAA tournament were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It ended up being well worth the wait for the Mountaineers.
Mount St. Mary’s struggled in the beginning on Wednesday but turned it around in the second half for a 77-62 win, earning the right to host Wagner on Sunday for the NEC crown. That winner gains an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
But whether Wednesday’s matchup would be played seemed a little suspect at first.
An FDU player had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. Contact tracing revealed 10 members of the team, including seven players (two starters) and three members of the coaching staff, were exposed and are now in quarantine, Mount athletics officials said.
Only seven players and one assistant coach were available for Wednesday’s game, but the seven played as if they had nothing to lose. The Knights took advantage of poor shooting by the Mount in the first quarter to lead by as many as 10 before Mount St. Mary’s got things together to change the momentum and win rather easily.
“We learned a lot tonight,” Mount senior center Rebecca Lee said, hinting that the team may have taken the Knights a little lightly at first. Mount St Mary’s had poor shooting from the floor at first, making just 5-of-18 shots (27.8 percent). Short-handed FDU was leading 23-13 after one quarter.
“We had talk it up out on the floor,” Mount sophomore guard Aryana Taylor said. “We definitely had to pick it up in the second quarter. We all said we had to make change.”
Some of the changes involved basic things, slowing down the pace when needed, showing a little more patience with shots. With the improved play, Mount St. Mary’s still trailed at halftime, but only 38-36.
“We didn’t have the start that we wanted, but we had the finish that we wanted,” Lee said.
Mount St. Mary’s continued to build on its lead in the second half, expanding its lead to 17 at one point.
Lee finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Her ability to dominate in the paint was crucial in the Mount’s comeback.
“I thought we would step it up as the game progressed,” Lee said. “Sometimes, it might not come from me, but if I’m doing something well, I want to just stick to it and keep going.”
Taylor had 17 points with seven rebounds. Michaela Harrison had 11 points with three assists. Isabella Hunt had 10 points.
Sierra DeAngelo led FDU with a game-high 20 points. Madison Stanley and Abby Conklin each had 11.
“FDU made this game interesting,” Mount coach Maria Marchesano said. “For them to come in here, missing some key players, and hanging with us blow-for-blow, that’s a credit to them. They’re a really great team.”
