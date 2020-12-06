Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball used a complete effort to take the program’s fifth straight home opener, defeating the UMBC Retrievers 72-58 at Knott Arena Saturday.
“Our girls really locked in.” Head Coach Maria Marchesano said. “We switched some things up as the game went on and they were able to make those adjustments. We had a couple different game plans because we didn’t know exactly what [UMBC] was going to do, and sure enough they did exactly what we didn’t think they were going to do. We had to be to adjust on the fly and the girls did a really good job of that.”
After struggling on offense against James Madison and defensively against Howard, the Mountaineers (1-2) put both parts of the game together against the Retrievers. They shot 52.7 percent from the floor, making 29 buckets in 59 attempts. The defense held UMBC (0-2) to 37.1 percent from the floor in the wire-to-wire finish.
Taylor Addison once again shined for the Mountaineers, toppling her six-day-old career high by scoring 17, adding five rebounds and three assists. She put up 10 shots, with eight finding the bottom of the net.
“Coach Maria really worked with me starting sophomore year to improve my three point shot.” Addison said. “I actually wasn’t a 3 point shooter so she wanted to give that threat on my court. It’s improved my confidence, and I feel it’s improved my game because people have to respect me on the three point line and driving. So if either option is there, I’ll take it, but if not, I’ll kick it to my teammate who’s open.”
The junior was one of four players in double figures, followed by Bridget Birkhead who sank four treys and a floater for 14. Birkhead also led in rebounding, securing six boards. Aryna Taylor earned her first collegiate start and delivered 11 points in 37 minutes. Kendall Bresee was limited to 22 minutes due to foul trouble, but was efficient in a 10-point, three-assist effort.
Freshmen also played an increased role. Jessica Tomasetti played 20 minutes and scored her first collegiate points with a pair of three’s. Isabella Hunt had a layup and three boards in an active six minutes on the court.
Mount never trailed in the contest, with Rebecca Lee and Taylor scoring in the paint for the game’s first four points. Jumpers, drives and free throws supplied the offense while the Mount’s long range shooting heated up. Taylor hit the team’s first three with 57 seconds left, securing the team’s first double digit lead.
Mount faces a tough test Tuesday (Dec. 8) when they travel to face No. 14 Maryland. Tip-off is 1 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.
