RALEIGH, N.C. — Already shorthanded and facing adversity, the Mount St. Mary’s women did what they had all season.
They fought back.
After digging themselves a big hole in the first half Thursday night against a Longwood University team that was quicker and more athletic, the Mountaineers whittled a 22-point deficit to four points in the final minute before succumbing 74-70 in an NCAA women’s tournament First Four game at North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
The comeback and fighting spirit was emblematic of the team the Mountaineers (16-13) had been all season after they overcame a COVID-19 outbreak that forced them to forfeit two games, injuries and an assortment of personal issues off the court to reach one of the biggest stages they have ever played on.
Mount St. Mary’s faced Longwood (22-11) with only seven players in uniform due to injuries and other factors.
“It proved a lot to ourselves and, you know, to other people not to always count the Mount out,” said senior guard Michaela Harrison, who helped the Mountaineers get back in the game with 13 points and three steals. “We were seven strong, and we almost beat a very talented team.”
Despite playing in the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season and the fourth time overall, it was the Mountaineers that looked nervous and out of sorts at the start of the game, much more so than Longwood, which was making its first tournament appearance.
The Lancers’ superior quickness and athleticism were a major factor right off the bat, as they scored the first 13 points and led 22-5 after one quarter.
“We haven’t seen that kind of athleticism for three months, since the non-conference [part of their schedule],” Mount St. Mary’s coach Antoine White said. “So that caught us off guard.”
Mount St. Mary’s had no defensive answer for Longwood’s tall (5-foot-11), quick and athletic senior forward, Akila Smith, who scored 32 points, the most an opposing player has scored against the Mount all season.
“I thought we could force them to play at the pace we wanted to play,” Longwood coach Rebecca Tillett said.
Tillett said that’s how the Lancers played in the Big South Tournament final when they crushed Campbell University by almost 40 points to earn their first automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Longwood has won 10 straight games overall and will face the No. 1 seed and host N.C. State in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Mountaineers saw their season-best six-game winning streak come to an end.
But, true to their nature, they did not go down meekly.
Right at the halftime buzzer, the Mount’s Kendall Bresee, an Urbana High School graduate, hit a halfcourt shot that would have cut the team’s halftime deficit to 15 points.
Though it was ultimately overturned on replay review and did not count, that shot did seem to settle the Mountaineers down and allow them to sink their teeth into the game.
Bresee said they practice those types of halfcourt shots all of the time, and that was the first one that went in for her all season.
Then, as she often has over her three seasons with the Mountaineers, Bresee, now a graduate student, put the team on her back and helped them climb within striking distance with a 15-point third quarter.
Bresee was 5-for-5 from the field in the third quarter, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc, and made both of her free throws.
“That’s just Kendall,” White said. “She’s been that type of player ever since she set foot on the Mount’s campus.”
Bresee fouled out with 49 seconds remaining in regulation and then came out of the game, hugging all of her teammates as she made her way down the bench before also embracing her family and friends in the stands.
“Very emotional,” said Bresee, who was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year during her time at the Mount, which was preceded by two years at George Washington. “They have been through this journey with me since I was 8 or 9 years old. Through the good times and the bad times, they have had my back like no one else. ... It’s a feeling like I’ll never forget.”
