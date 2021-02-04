In what has become routine during this season, Mount St. Mary’s basketball teams had more games called off Thursday, this time due to a positive COVID-19 test among Bryant’s hoops programs.
The Mount St. Mary’s men (6-7 overall, 5-4 Northeast Conference) and Bryant had been scheduled to face off Thursday and Friday in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The Mount women (7-4, 6-2) were supposed to host Bryant on those two days.
A makeup date for the series will be announced in coordination with the Northeast Conference at a later date, according to the Mount.
Four of the Mount’s past six men’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID issues among its opponents. This is its ninth game of the season affected by the virus.
The Mountaineers, who split a two-game series against Sacred Heart last weekend, are scheduled to return to Knott Arena on Feb. 11 and 12 to challenge Long Island University.
Meanwhile, the Mount women have seen 12 of their games canceled or postponed this season. They are next scheduled to travel to New York to face Wagner for a two-game set on Tuesday and Wednesday.
