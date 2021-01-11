EMMITSBURG — A pair of double-doubles that helped Mount St. Mary’s sweep St. Francis Brooklyn last week propelled senior Kendall Bresee to a Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. The recognition, presented by Pilot Pen, is awarded every Monday for the previous week’s play.
In those two wins, Bresee averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds, adding nine assists and four steals. The Frederick County native and Urbana graduate leads all Mountaineers in scoring (14.4 per game), rebounding (7.2), assists (3) and steals (2).
Bresee’s most impressive stat line came in Thursday’s 76-68 win over the Terriers. She earned her third-highest point total as a Mountaineer with 20, adding 10 rebounds and six assists.
In Friday’s 65-59 victory, Bresee enjoyed a second-half rally after sitting the entire second quarter with foul trouble. Her eight points in the third quarter accounted for more than half of the Mount’s total (13).
In the fourth quarter, she pulled in four rebounds and was instrumental in setting up the team’s pair of 3-pointers that sealed the win. A defensive rebound sparked a possession that ended with a 3 from Aryna Taylor, followed by a steal for another turn on offense, this time resulting in a Michaela Harrison 3-pointer.
This is Bresee’s second NEC Player of the Week nod as a Mountaineer; she also earned one in December 2019.
Mount St. Mary’s is 3-2 (2-0 NEC) on the season and will pursue its fourth straight victory when it travels to Sacred Heart for a noon game on Thursday.
