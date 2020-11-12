Junior guard Damian Chong Qui was selected to the Preseason All-Northeast Conference Team, while the Mount men’s basketball team tied for third in the annual NEC preseason coaches poll, announced Thursday on the NEC’s virtual media day.
Fairleigh Dickinson was picked to finish first in the preseason poll, garnering six of the 10 first-place votes. Long Island, which received the remaining four first-place votes, was tabbed to finish second. The Mount and Bryant tied for the third spot, followed by St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Merrimack, Wagner, Central Connecticut and Sacred Heart.
Chong Qui was the NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-NEC selection last season. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is the first Mountaineer to be named Preseason All-NEC since Junior Robinson in 2017-18.
The Mount returns four starters from last year’s team that finished 11-21 overall and 7-11 in the NEC. The Mountaineers were edged by Sacred Heart 61-59 in the NEC Quarterfinals.
Mount St. Mary’s is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on the road at Morgan State at noon on Nov. 25.
Preseason All-NEC team: Chong Qui, Mount St. Mary’s, junior guard; Ty Flowers, LIU, redshirt senior, forward; Chauncey Hawkins, St. Francis Brooklyn, junior, guard; Jahlil Jenkins, FDU, senior guard; Elyjah Williams, FDU, senior, forward.
Mount women picked to win NEC
Coming off of a strong 20-win season and returning almost all of their weapons from the previous year, the Mount St. Mary’s women were picked to finish on top of the NEC for the 2020-21 season. The unanimous decision came from a poll of conference coaches Wednesday.
It’s the fifth time since 1994 that the Mount was found worthy of a first place preseason nod. They also received the distinction ahead of the 1994-95, 1996-97, 1999-2000 and 2000-01 seasons. In two of those years, the team went on to win the NEC regular-season title.
Junior guard Michaela Harrison (Cleveland) earned recognition individually with a placement on the All-NEC Preseason Team.
The Mount finished 20-11 in 2019-2020, including a 14-4 mark in the NEC, good for second in the league. They were in contention for the team’s fourth conference title in program history as a semifinalist before the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mountaineers return between 96 to 98 percent of their minutes, scoring, rebounds and assists. They ranked first in the NEC last season in scoring offense (67.0 points per game), field-goal percentage (.406), and 3-point percentage (.342). The team’s 3-point shooting ranked 15th in the nation and set a school record with 264 made shots. The Mount also proved stout on defense, ranking third in the NEC for points allowed.
Harrison led the charge with a school record 75 3-pointers and an average of 12.6 points per game. Entering the season, she stands at 802 points and is closing in on becoming the 27th member of the Mount’s 1,000-point club. Along with her scoring ability, Harrison tied for the team lead in steals (61) and ranked third on the team with 75 assists last year.
Harrison earned her an All-NEC First Team selection in 2019-20. She is the first Preseason All-NEC selection for the Mount since Sydney Henderson (2013-14).
Preseason All-NEC team: Nevena Dimitrijevic, St. Francis Brooklyn, sophomore, guard; Adrianne Hagood, Sacred Heart, senior guard; Harrison, Mount St. Mary’s, junior, guard; Emilija Krista Grava, Wagner, junior forward; Brandy Thomas, LIU, junior, guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.