Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui earned first team all-Northeast Conference honors, while redshirt junior forward Nana Opoku was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Friday.
Chong Qui, the NEC’s Most Improved Player and a third team all-conference selection last year, is averaging 14.9 points and an NEC-best 5.6 assists per game this year. In NEC competition, those numbers improve to 15.8 and 5.9.
The 5-foot-8 point guard has been terrific in crunch time for the Mount, knocking down game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final minute four times this season.
Chong Qui has scored in double figures in 16 of the Mount’s 20 games, including a career-high 30-point effort at Central Connecticut. He is shooting 36.4 percent (32-of-88) from 3-point range and 82.1 percent (78-of-95) at the foul line.
Chong Qui is the seventh Mount player to be named first team all-NEC since the school joined the league in 1989-90.
Opoku becomes the third Mountaineer to win the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 1.9 blocks during the regular season, including a league-best 2.1 in NEC games. Opoku adds 7.2 rebounds per.
Also a key cog in the Mount’s offense, he averages 12.4 points over the past seven games, shooting 56.5 percent (39-for-69) over that stretch. For the season, Opoku is averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.
Mount St. Mary’s heads to Wagner on Saturday to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the NEC Tournament semifinals. The game will be televised on MASN, NEC Front Row and ESPN3.
