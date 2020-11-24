Loaded with a collection of returning starters, leadership and experienced transfers, the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team kicks off its 2020-21 season with a tough three-game regional round-robin that should give the Mountaineers a clear indication of where they stand right off the bat in their quest for improvement.
The Mount, hoping to make a jump in head coach Dan Engelstad’s third year, were picked third in the Northeast Conference preseason coaches poll after going 11-21 (7-11 NEC) and falling to Sacred Heart in the NEC Tournament quarterfinals last season. They open at noon Wednesday at Morgan State, looking for their first win in a season opener since 2008 at Loyola.
Following the guidelines from state and local public health officials, the game will be held without spectators. The game can be viewed on the Morgan State athletic website (www.morganstatebears.com).
The Mountaineers return four of their top five scorers from last season, including preseason all-NEC pick Damian Chong Qui, a 5-foot-8 junior guard who averaged 12.2 points last season.
They also get back senior guard Jalen Gibbs (11.2 ppg), junior forward Malik Jefferson (10.8) and redshirt junior forward Nana Opoku (9.3). Jefferson and Opoku were also the Mount’s top two rebounders in 2019-20.
Two transfers with Division I experience join the mix in junior forward Mezie Offurum (George Washington) and junior guard Deandre Thomas (Samford).
“This is a talented team. The thing that stands out about this group is, we have leadership now,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said in a video interview that appears on the Mount’s athletic website. “We have guys that have played and logged a lot of minutes, guys that know what expectations are and, with that, they’ve laid a really good foundation for what we’re looking [toward] as a great run here.”
Engelstad raved about the level of competition at preseason practices. He hopes familiarity — among teammates, and with the ups and downs of a season — will allow the Mount to play faster.
“We’ve been here three years. We know what’s expected,” Chong Qui said in the online video. “We know what it takes to win at this level, so I think that experience that we have is really going to take us to the next level.”
As for its opening matchup, Mount St. Mary’s fell to Morgan State in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and last defeated the Bears in 1984. The Bears have the majority of their roster back, including double-digit scorers in Troy Baxter (10.2) and Sherwyn Devonish (10.0), from a team that went 15-16 in 2019-20.
After facing the Bears, the Mount travels to College Park for a Saturday game against Navy at 3 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. On Sunday, the Mount will play the host Terps at 2 p.m. in a game that will air on the Big Ten Network.
The Mountaineers’ home opener is on Dec. 7 against St. Francis University.
The NEC schedule will look different this year. Many games will be played on back-to-back days against the same opponent at the same site, primarily in a Thursday/Friday format. The first such instance on the Mount’s slate is consecutive home games against Wagner on Dec. 15 and 16.
