Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit, but came up just short in a 63-62 loss at Howard on Wednesday afternoon in Washington. The Mount’s Malik Jefferson had a good look in the lane at the buzzer, but his hook shot came up just short, allowing Howard to escape with the win.
Trailing 49-37 with 13 minutes remaining, the Mountaineers (5-8) rallied to take the lead with a 19-6 run.
Dakota Leffew scored the first six points of the run for the Mount. Trailing 56-51, Jedy Cordilia recorded back-to-back baskets to pull the Mount within a point, and Leffew nailed a 3 with 5:34 remaining to put the Mount ahead 58-56.
The score remained that way for the next two and a half minutes before a 4-0 Howard run gave the Bison a 60-58 advantage.
Jefferson tied the score with hook shot in the lane with 1:50 left, but the Mount fouled Hawkins on a 3-point attempt as the shot clock was expiring on the next possession. Elijah Hawkins missed the first two free-throw attempts but hit the final one for a 61-60 lead.
On the Mount’s ensuing possession, a pair of offensive rebounds led to a Xavier Lipscomb go-ahead floater with 36 seconds on the clock.
Howard came back on the other end, and Steve Settle III converted a drive to give Howard the 63-62 advantage with 17 seconds left.
On the Mount’s final possession, Jalen Benjamin drove the lane, but his potential go-ahead shot was off the mark. Jefferson forced a tie-up on the rebound with the Mount in control of the possession arrow, setting up the final play. The Mount inbounded from under the basket with 2.2 seconds left, and found Jefferson in the middle of the paint, but his hook shot missed.
Leffew led the Mountaineers with a career-high 23 points while adding six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the game. Leffew hit 8-of-13 from the field while going 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the game.
Lipscomb added eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-best five steals for the Mount, with George Tinsley and Jefferson each scoring eight.
Shy Odom led Howard (7-8) with 14 points and six rebounds while Elijah Hawkins chipped in 13 points, six assists and three steals.
Mount St. Mary’s shot 54.2 percent in the second half to finish the contest 26-of-58 (45 percent) from the floor. The Mount defense held Howard to 34.4 percent shooting in the second half (11-of-32) and 37.1 percent shooting.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
