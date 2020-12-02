Mount St. Mary's women's basketball home game against Coppin State on Wednesday was called off less than two hours before the scheduled tipoff after a member of the Eagles’ personnel was notified of a positive COVID-19 test.
No make-up date has been scheduled.
The Mountaineers (0-2) will host UMBC at 1 p.m. Saturday.
