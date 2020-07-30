Mount St. Mary’s league, the Northeast Conference, has postponed fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A release from the conference stated the decision was made by the NEC Council of Presidents in response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the health crisis. The council agreed to reconvene again by Oct. 1 to evaluate the health crisis and competitive options moving forward.
This postponement applies to NEC sponsored sports and impacts men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s rugby and men’s water polo, as well as all other NEC sports scheduled to engage in competition this fall.
The Council of Presidents exhausted every option to develop policies and protocols that would support a safe return to play progression this fall prior to making this decision, according to the release. Ultimately, the persistence of the virus and the potential for exposure among student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, fans and local communities, coupled with the need to safely reopen NEC campuses this fall, made it impossible to execute a return to competition at this time without undue risk.
Opportunities for practice, skill instruction, team and individual meetings, strength and conditioning and athletic training will be made available at each institution’s discretion.
“While this decision was exceedingly difficult and will be incredibly heartbreaking for our NEC student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the NEC Council of Presidents focused on the importance of the health and safety and well-being of our entire campus communities,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “This pandemic has challenged us all in ways we could never have imagined, and I applaud our student-athletes and coaches for handling this difficult time with grace and courage. We are committed to providing all of our student-athletes with meaningful practice and training activities this fall and look forward to reconvening our Presidents by October 1 to discuss future competitive opportunities.”
