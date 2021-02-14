Leading by seven points after three quarters in a grudge match with Long Island on Sunday, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team used a huge fourth quarter surge en route to a 65-41 win.
Combined with Saturday’s 85-64 win, the weekend sweep over the Sharks allowed the Mount to take at least a temporary hold on second place in the Northeast Conference.
Junior Michaela Harrison led the Mount with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Kendall Bresee recorded her seventh double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Rebecca Lee pulled in double digit rebounds for the second time this season.
The Mount (9-4, 8-2 NEC) continued their hot streak from beyond the 3-point line, shooting 47.6 percent. Combined with yesterday’s effort from downtown, the team shot over 45 percent during the two-game series.
The physicality of the match drew 41 fouls and 44 attempts from the free throw line. Bresee went 7-for-8 as the Mountaineers went 13-for-18 as a unit.
LIU (3-11, 3-11 NEC) was led by Kiara Bell, who scored 12 points with seven rebounds.
Harrison hit her first 3 with 9:16 left in the first quarter that gave the Mount a 3-2 lead. Free throws by Bresee near the end of the quarter gave the Mount a double digit advantage. From there, the lead hovered around 10, with the two sides trading blows for the bulk of the contest.
LIU staged a run late in the third quarter to cut the Mount’s lead to seven. But the Mount used a 12-1 run to go ahead by 18, and they never looked back.
The 8-2 mark in NEC play puts the Mount in second place, although Wagner will have a chance to tie the Mountaineers once again when they face Fairleigh Dickinson Monday. Mount St. Mary’s returns home to face Bryant next Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 20-21) at Knott Arena.
