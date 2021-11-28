Despite getting a combined 34 points from three bench players, undermanned Mount St. Mary’s lost to host Clemson 83-59 in Sunday’s women’s basketball game.
Without the services of Kendall Bresee, who was sidelined with an illness, the Mount had to find another leading scorer. Freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey stepped up to fill that role, supplying a career-high 17 points. Sophomore Jada Lee tied her career high with 10, and Tess Borgosz came off the bench to score seven, a high mark for her as a Mountaineer. Jessica Tomasetti secured her first start as a collegiate athlete and ended up leading the starting five with eight points.
Led by Lindsay-Huskey with five, the Mount tallied 12 3-pointers at a rate of 38.7 percent. The team did better from beyond-the-arc than from the floor overall.
Clemson also received a significant impact from its bench, which scored 43 points. Freshman Eno Inyang shot 7-for-12 and added six points at the foul line to lead all scorers with 20. Her nine rebounds left her one shy of a double-double.
The Tigers exploded out of the gate, building a 30-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. That point total was the most for the home side since timelines in the women’s game divided into quarters a few years ago.
But the Mount retaliated and battled to win the second and fourth quarters. Lindsay-Huskey scored 11 of her 17 points before halftime as the visitors scored 24 points to register 31 by the break. A 13-0 run to complete the game helped Mount St. Mary’s lead the final period, 15-13. Isabella Hunt added four points and five rebounds to the effort.
The defeat extends the team’s losing streak to four games, longest since January 2018.
Mount St. Mary’s continues their road trip Saturday (Dec. 4) at Loyola. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. in Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.