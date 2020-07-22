Former Director of Women’s Basketball Operations Kelsey Funderburgh is returning to Mount St. Mary’s as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.
Funderburgh comes back to Emmitsburg after a one-year stint as the Director of Basketball Operations for the women’s basketball team at Monmouth University. The Hawks qualified for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship, where they pulled off an upset over Iona.
Before her journey to West Long Branch, Funderburgh worked on Mount head coach Maria Marchesano’s staff for two seasons, assisting in scheduling practices, community events, game film and travel arrangements.
WATER POLO
Mount St. Mary’s debut in water polo has been delayed.
The Mount men’s team was poised to begin competing this fall, following its acceptance into the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference. But those plans were dashed when Dan Sharadin, commissioner of the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA), Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) and Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC), announced the decision to not offer fall 2020 competition in both the MAWPC and the NWPC.
“The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) has not made a statement yet regarding the championship, but it seems unlikely they can proceed with so many institutions unable to compete this fall,” Sharadin said in a release.
The MAWPC and NWPC have proposed a January through March season for men if the NCAA eliminates or elects not to hold fall championship play, with women’s competition spanning March through May, when the Mount women’s team would make its debut.
Earlier this month, the Northeast Conference delayed its fall sports season to Sept. 10 as a part of its Fall Sports Return to Play Plan.
