EMMITSBURG — Dan Engelstad and two of his players shuffled into the postgame press conference late Saturday afternoon looking as if the wind had just been knocked out of their sails.
"I was looking forward to a dog fight today, and it never transpired," the men's basketball coach at Mount St. Mary's said.
Navy came into Knott Arena and put on a defensive clinic, holding the Mountaineers to their lowest scoring output of the young season on just 11 field goals in a 67-40 rout.
Mount St. Mary's (2-5) took its only lead of the game on a pair of Josh Reaves free throws in the first minute, and it was all downhill from their.
The Mountaineers didn't produce their first field goal until the game was more than seven minutes old and went long stretches without scoring any points.
They connected on just 11 of their 47 shots and two of their 20 3-pointers. Their leading scorer, senior forward Malik Jefferson, finished with nine points.
"Obviously not the desired result or the way we were expecting to play today," Engelstad said. "You have to give Navy a lot of credit. They are one of the best defensive teams in the country for a reason."
Engelstad said that Navy's physical, man-to-man defense was an issue for the Mountaineers, never allowing them to get to their desired spots on the floor or establish any sort of rhythm offensively.
The Midshipmen, who opened the season with a road win over Virginia, improved to 5-2. They had been holding teams to just under 60 points per game and beat Radford by 14 last week with a 47-point offensive output.
"I just think we are built that way," Navy coach Ed DeChellis said of his team's defense. "It's something we have to do ... You have to hang your hat on something. It's impossible to do everything well. So, what kind of team do you want to be?"
John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 18 points, while fellow senior guard Greg Summers added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Summers was tasked by DeChellis with guarding the Mount's leading scorer, Jalen Benjamin, and did a terrific job, holding the Alabama-Birmingham transfer to six points on 1-for-10 shooting.
No Mount St. Mary's player finished with more than three field goals or shot better than 50 percent from the field.
"They were real physical," Benjamin said. "That shouldn't really bother us. I feel like we have to continue to come in every day and work on the small things, work on defense, just continue to buy in and continue to give it our all."
The Mountaineers have now played two home games on polar opposite ends of the basketball spectrum.
They enjoyed their highest scoring output as a Division I team in a 117-62 victory over Division III Washington College on Nov. 11, and then followed that up with one of their worst offensive performances in front of the home fans.
"I mean, obviously, we had a rough night shooting the ball," Jefferson said. "We are not worried about that. We know we are going to come in the next game, and those shots are going to fall."
The Mountaineers will host Howard (4-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They will play six of their next eight games at home before the end of the year.
