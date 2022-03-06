Mount St. Mary’s saw its men’s basketball season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in a 70-69 loss at top-seeded Bryant at the Chace Athletic Center in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Bryant’s Charles Pride hit a free throw with 0.8 seconds left for the winning point in a rematch of last year’s NEC year’s Championship game, which was won by the Mount.
Mount St. Mary’s (14-16) could not hang onto an eight-point lead, 58-50, with eight minutes remaining.
The Mountaineers lost leading scorer Jalen Benjamin to an injury with under four minutes to play.
With the score tied at 62, Pride hit two free throws with 52 seconds on the clock to put Bryant on top, 64-62. Then, the Bryant press forced a steal and Pride converted a quick lay-up to make it 66-62.
The Mountaineers answered with Malik Jefferson connecting on a floater with 34 seconds left to cut the deficit to two. Then, the Mount fouled Hall Elisias, and he hit both free throws to make the score 68-64.
Josh Reaves then produced a big shot for the Mount, draining a deep three-pointer to cut the deficit to 68-67 with 21 seconds remaining.
The Mount immediately fouled Elisias, and this time he hit one of two to push the lead to 69-67.
The Mount got the ball to Mezie Offurum, who drove to the basket and dished to Jefferson for a dunk that tied the score at 69-69 with 10 seconds left, setting up the final seconds.
Bryant’s Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation, drove the right side, but his shot was off the mark. There was a scramble for the rebound that saw Pride come up the ball, and he was fouled with 0.8 seconds left.
Pride missed the first shot, but hit the second for the winning point. The Mount’s desperation heave was off the mark, and Bryant was able to escape with the one-point victory to advance to Tuesday night’s NEC championship game against Wagner, which beat Long Island Brooklyn in the other semifinal.
Benjamin led the Mountaineers with 16 points, while Offurum added 14.
Reaves had a tremendous game off the bench for the Mount with 13 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Jefferson and Opoku finished with eight points each.
Pride led all scorers in the game with 24 points while adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. Pride was 13-of-15 at the foul line in the game.
The Mountaineers held Kiss, who was averaging 25.1 points per game, to 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Hurtado had 14 points and six rebounds, and Elisias adding 13 points and six boards in the win.
The Mountaineers fall to 8-8 all-time in the NEC Tournament semifinal round and are now 30-19 all-time in NEC Tournament games. The Mount is now 2-1 all-time against Bryant in NEC Tournament play.
