EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s main affiliate, the Northeast Conference, will add another sport with current ties to the Mount.
NEC commissioner Noreen Morris on Tuesday officially announced the addition of men’s swimming and diving as the league’s 24th championship sport beginning with the 2020-21 season.
The sport first came to the Mount in 2016, completing their fourth season of competition this past spring.
Men’s swimming and diving will commence with five members vying for the NEC crown in February. Mount St. Mary’s, along with Bryant, LIU, St. Francis Brooklyn and associate member Howard will be the initial conference schools to sponsor the sport.
The inaugural championship will take place at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, New York from Feb. 17-20. The meet will be held concurrently with the NEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Men’s swimming and diving is the first newly sponsored sport added to the NEC roster since men’s lacrosse in 2011. Field hockey was reinstated as a conference sport in 2019 following a seven-year hiatus.
The addition of men’s swimming and diving to the NEC lineup bring the number of affiliations between the conference and the Mount to 21. The other three sports — women’s rugby and men’s and women’s water polo — are not sports that are sponsored by the NEC. Men’s swimming and diving were members of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association before today’s announcement.
