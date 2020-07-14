John LaRocca had to contact his Frederick Community College men’s soccer players Monday with some news regarding the fast-approaching, albeit tenuous season.
But, unlike a lot of college sports announcements during this time of COVID-19, it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.
The National Junior College Athletic Association said in a press release Monday that a majority of its fall athletic competition will be moved to the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that affects three programs at Frederick Community College, including LaRocca’s.
The Cougars field close-contact teams in men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball that will see their 2020 fall seasons uprooted to the spring of 2021, though they will be permitted to practice in the fall.
Said LaRocca, who has built a strong program at FCC, “At the end of the day, this is the right call.”
LaRocco has been monitoring the decisions that have been coming down across the country’s collegiate sports landscape, so he was expecting an announcement soon — whether it would be made by the governing body or FCC’s leadership.
He was pleased that his school let the summer play out a bit before, for instance, pulling the plug on fall sports due to the uncertain nature presented by the pandemic, something he said has happened already at other junior colleges.
“I really like how Frederick has been patient and waiting to get all the information,” LaRocca said, “and I think the players are going to be happy that we waited.”
The postponement of the fall sports alleviates some pressure on FCC’s players, some who might’ve been expected to return to the field of play soon during a time when reports continue about college teams already dealing with virus outbreaks.
“It’s just logistical a nightmare right now because we don’t know enough about it and how [the virus] affects teams,” said LaRocca, whose Cougars went 11-5 last season.
The NJCAA Board of Regents considered recommendations from the organization’s Presidential Advisory Council and the Board of Regents before enacting its new plan Monday.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, in a press release on njcaa.org.
“Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place,” Parker continued in the release. “As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
The NJCAA also said that winter sports competition will now begin in January 2021, with that season’s championships moved from March to April.
At FCC, that decision affects the Cougars’ men’s and women’s basketball teams. Their seasons typically begin in November.
Lastly, the NJCAA added that spring sports competition remains intact, with only minor adjustments to dates. FCC fields spring teams in baseball and softball.
With Monday’s announcement, the 2021 spring sports season should be a lot busier at FCC.
And, for that, LaRocca is thankful. Because on Monday he didn’t have to deliver messages to his players’ that their season had been completely wiped out.
With a Cougars team he says is loaded with talent — from local high schools and others from across the nation — he said, “I’m excited that we are given the opportunity to play in the spring.”
