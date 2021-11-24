COLLEGE PARK — Mimi Collins cocked her head a bit as she listened to the question. Then her brow furrowed. The Maryland junior forward leaned in, objecting to the notion that this week’s schedule — games against No. 6 Baylor, No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Stanford — provides an opportunity to make a statement against some of the biggest names in college basketball.
“We love the challenge,” Collins said. “We truly do. ... But we have a name for ourselves, too. You’ve got Angel Reese, and you have Mimi Collins. I know you like to say NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo and all of them. But Maryland matters, too. So say the Maryland name as well.”
The response calls attention to an ongoing issue for the Terrapins, who moved up in the Associated Press poll from No. 3 to No. 2 on Tuesday. Top-ranked South Carolina, No. 3 Connecticut and Baylor return first-team all-Americans in Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers and Smith. N.C. State features second-team pick Elissa Cunane. Coaches Dawn Staley (Gamecocks) and Geno Auriemma (Huskies) are regulars on national television interviews, but Maryland’s Brenda Frese is the reigning coach of the year. Terrapins guard Ashley Owusu was a third-team all-American last season, but she and Maryland seem to fly under the radar in a sport that already fights for attention.
The Terps (6-0) will spend Thanksgiving in the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship after knocking off Baylor 79-76 on Sunday in College Park. The Terps have the country’s third-ranked scoring offense, averaging 91.8 points. Wins against the Wolfpack and Cardinal within three days would be impossible to ignore.
“Maryland’s unique,” Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. “Their size is unique. Switching ball screens. Switching everything is unique. You’ve got to get used to it. Their 1-2-2 [zone]. They obviously are known as an offensive juggernaut, but ... they have an identity on the defensive side as well.”
Winning those two games, however, becomes much more difficult with a shorthanded roster. Graduate guard Katie Benzan and junior forward Faith Masonius will miss the tournament with undisclosed illnesses; they are not traveling with the team. Benzan missed the Baylor game, and Masonius has missed the past three games. Freshman Shyanne Sellers started in place of Benzan against Baylor, and Frese was forced to play her starters big minutes. Collins and Chloe Bibby played 40 minutes apiece, Owusu played 39, and Sellers played all but 22 seconds.
The group didn’t seem to tire, but two games in three days against top-10 teams will be a challenge.
N.C. State heads to the tournament with a 4-1 record, its lone loss coming against No. 1 South Carolina, 66-57, in the season opener. Its victories have been by an average of 33.8 points. Cunane leads the way at 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
The Cardinal, the defending national champion, are off to a 3-1 start with their loss at home to then-No. 25 Texas. Haley Jones was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA tournament and leads Stanford at 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.
This is the exact situation — minus the illnesses — that Frese wanted for her team. The Terps haven’t shied away from saying winning the national championship is the No. 1 goal. Frese wants her team tested by the time it gets to March after the Terps were upset by Texas in last season’s Sweet 16.
“I felt like with everyone coming back this year, I didn’t want to be surprised in March,” Frese said. “And I felt like, a little bit, that we needed better competition to prepare us. It was, for most of us, their first NCAA tournament [last season], and we didn’t get as many of those games because of COVID and teams being out.
“Now, I didn’t think we’d be so shorthanded in these games. I didn’t put the schedule like that. But I think, in an eerie sort of way, what an opportunity to grow us up. What an opportunity for our freshmen to play in this game, which is just going to make us better for what lies ahead.”
The stakes are twofold this week. The tournament offers a big stage for players such as Owusu, the co-Big Ten player of the week, and Sellers, the No. 22 recruit in the nation and the Big Ten freshman of the week. Reese, a sophomore, has been on a tear after missing most of her freshman season with an injury. She’s averaging a double-double at 19 points and 11.5 rebounds.
The tournament also provides some experience and a measuring stick before returning home for a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup with Miami on Dec. 2 and the start of the Big Ten season at Rutgers on Dec. 5.
“You come to Maryland ... to get a chance to play in those big-time championship games,” junior guard Diamond Miller said. “So, it’s no secret that we’re trying to win a [national championship]. I feel like coming here is self-explanatory that you want to win a ‘natty.’
“We’re not thinking about [the end of last season], but we’re thinking about it — in that weird sense that, yeah, we remember it, but we’re not dwelling on it, either. But it also still kind of stings. Yeah, all that in one.”
