Roy Sigler knew everyone. Or at least it seemed like he knew everyone.
Sigler, a Middletown native, was the color commentator on men’s basketball radio broadcasts at Mount St. Mary’s for 27 seasons, and friends and former broadcast colleagues of his describe walking in the backdoor of restaurants in far-away locales on road trips.
It wasn’t a privilege extended to any ordinary customer and his friends.
If Sigler didn’t know you, he had no problem approaching you and striking up a conversation, if only to see what was on your mind. After a couple of minutes, a total stranger might have seemed like an old friend.
“With Roy, no one was a stranger,” said Adam Pohl, the current voice of Mount St. Mary’s basketball.
This sociability created a vast network of contacts that Sigler benefited from immensely over the course of his life, which ended peacefully March 9 at Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick at the age of 84.
After graduating from Middletown High School in 1956, Sigler parlayed a hall-of-fame athletic career at Frostburg State University, where he starred in soccer, track and field, golf and basketball, into a multi-sport coaching career on the collegiate level.
In 1966, after a two-year stint coaching soccer at Bates College in Maine, Sigler was hired to be the head soccer and golf coach at Boston University.
The men’s basketball coach for the Terriers at the time, Charles Luce, thought enough of Sigler as a recruiter that he asked the school’s golf and soccer coach to help him bring basketball players to the school.
“Think about that,” Pohl said.
Sigler joined the men’s basketball staff at BU and eventually became the head coach of the program in 1974. He held the job for four seasons before being replaced by a young, up-and-coming coach named Rick Pitino in 1978.
“Roy used to say, ‘I left him some pretty good players,’” Pohl said.
At one point, Sigler felt he was on the verge of bringing Julius Irving to Boston U.
According to a story he shared with Pohl, he was so overwhelmed by watching Dr. J play in high school that, as he drove away from the game in haste, he wound up plowing over someone’s mailbox with his car.
Naturally, Sigler thought well enough to take down the address and send the homeowner money to repair the fallen box.
Meanwhile, Dr. J wound up going to the University of Massachusetts.
Sigler loved to tell stories and was basically a scratch golfer well into his later years, often chomping on an unlit cigar during his rounds.
He remained connected to the sports programs at Middletown High School, particularly the girls basketball team. With no formal affiliation to the team, he was a regular at team practices, as well as games, and the coaches, whom he was friendly with, welcomed his input.
“Roy was one of those guys that would be real with you,” former Middletown girls basketball coach Bill Miskell said. “He would tell you the things that you didn’t want to hear, which was great. You don’t want a bunch of ‘yes’ men around you all of the time.”
As much as anything, Sigler loved Mount St. Mary’s basketball and championed the school and the sport on the air for nearly three decades, pumping his fists from his broadcast position after good plays.
He affectionately became known to some as “The Mouth of the Mount.” On some occasions, he would rise from his seat during a broadcast and wave his arms to get the crowd more involved or revved up.
Matt Noble, who worked with Sigler for 10 seasons on Mount basketball radio broadcasts and is now the public-address announcer for men’s basketball at the University of Maryland, called Sigler “a great ambassador for Mount St. Mary’s.”
