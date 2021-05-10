Oakdale High alum and James Madison University senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese was named a 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS First Team All-American on Monday.
Agyei-Obese was a First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection for the second straight season and is now a two-time All-American, having earned HERO Sports Third Team honors in 2019. He was among four James Madison players to earn All-America honors this season.
He rushed for 717 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He turned in four 100-yard games during this delayed, abbreviated season, including a career-best 132 at Elon.
Agyei-Obese ranked second in the league and 11th nationally in rushing yards per game (102.4) while leading the CAA and ranking sixth in the FCS in rushing scores.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Agyei-Obese also finished tied for 11th for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
His Dukes fell 38-35 to Sam Houston in the FCS semifinals Saturday, finishing the season 7-1.
