Oakdale High graduate and Kent State redshirt junior quarterback Collin Schlee announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Schlee's decision came one day after Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis was hired as Colorado's offensive coordinator by new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Schlee spent the 2022 season as Kent State's starter, putting together a top 10 season in program history in yards (2,109), touchdowns (13) and completion percentage (59.0) as the Golden Flashes went 5-7 overall this fall. A dual threat, he was also second on the team with 626 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns on the ground.
His finest day of the season was in Kent State's MAC opener against Ohio on Oct. 1. In a 31-24 victory, Schlee completed 24 of 37 passes for a career-high 398 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 77 yards and a touchdown
He also gained experience against three Division I powers this season, including a visit to top-ranked Georgia.
Schlee matriculated at Kent State after directing Oakdale to one of the finest seasons in Frederick County history, capped by the first state title in Bears program history as they went 13-0 to become Class 2A champs.
"I would like to thank the entire Kent State coaching staff for all their support over the past four years," Schlee said in a social media post. "To my teammates it has been a great ride & wishing you all nothing but the best. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."
