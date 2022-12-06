Kent State Georgia Fooball
Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee (19), an Oakdale High grad, threw for 2,109 yards and rushed for 626 this season.

Oakdale High graduate and Kent State redshirt junior quarterback Collin Schlee announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Schlee's decision came one day after Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis was hired as Colorado's offensive coordinator by new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. 

