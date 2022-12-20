Oakdale High graduate Percy Agyei-Obese declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday after a lengthy career at James Madison University that saw him reach lofty spots on several career lists.

The running back played in parts of six seasons, redshirting in 2021 after playing in four games. For his career, he’s second in rushing touchdowns (39) and attempts (694), and third in rushing yards (3,503) and total touchdowns (39).

