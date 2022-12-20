Oakdale High graduate Percy Agyei-Obese declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday after a lengthy career at James Madison University that saw him reach lofty spots on several career lists.
The running back played in parts of six seasons, redshirting in 2021 after playing in four games. For his career, he’s second in rushing touchdowns (39) and attempts (694), and third in rushing yards (3,503) and total touchdowns (39).
The 6-foot, 213-pounder rushed for 908 yards this season, averaging a gaudy 5.7 yards per carry, earning third-team All-Sun Belt honors.
Agyei-Obese announced his intent with a social media post in which he thanked his family, coaches and teammates.
“The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups and downs, but I am thankful for all of them,” he wrote.
His best season came in 2019, when he was a first-team Colonial Athletic Association pick after rushing for 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
“My time at JMU was honestly a dream come true, but it’s time to take the next step on my journey,” Agyei-Obese wrote. “With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”
Frederick County has not had an offensive back drafted into the NFL since Walkersville grad and Syracuse fullback Tony Fiammetta was taken in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers in 2009.
Prior to that, Frederick High’s Chuck Foreman was taken in the first round out of Miami by the Minnesota Vikings in 1973.
