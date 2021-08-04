Percy Agyei-Obese, an Oakdale High grad, has been piling up honors during his football career at James Madison University, and the trend remains on track as he preps for his senior season.
The running back was one of 35 FCS standouts who were selected to the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the national offensive player of the year in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Agyei-Obese, who was a Payton Award finalist and finished 11th in the voting last spring, ranks top-10 all-time in three JMU career categories. He's tied for sixth in JMU history with 29 rushing touchdowns, tied for eighth with 29 total touchdowns and 10th with 2,374 rushing yards.
A two-time All-American and First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, he rushed for 717 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry last season as the Dukes went 7-1 and lost in the FCS semifinals.
He turned in four 100-yard rushing performances during the spring, including a career-high 132 yards at Elon. Agyei-Obese led the CAA and ranked seventh in the FCS in rushing touchdowns. He was also 11th nationally and second in the conference in rushing yards per game, at 102.4 on average.
The Dukes open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, when they host Morehead State in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.
More players can earn their way onto the watch list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner after the regular season concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.