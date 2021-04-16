Garrett Witt stood alone on the Oakdale sideline, doubled over at the waist before one of his Bears teammates came over and jokingly asked the senior if he was tired from the opening kickoff he returned 81 yards for a touchdown against Thomas Johnson.
Witt trotted onto the field to his defensive back position, and only minutes later found the end zone once again the for Bears, this time on a 25-yard interception return for a score.
Those were two of the numerous big plays that came from the Bears special teams and defensive units on Friday night in a 42-0 shutout of the visiting Patriots.
“TJ has some great players on their team, a couple that stood out. We just tried to focus on them, and I think our defense just played as a team,” Witt said.
The Bears (2-3) were led on special teams by Witt’s touchdown return and kicker Sean Kubiak, who nailed all six extra-point attempts and consistently booted kickoffs deep into Patriots territory.
On defense, Christian Rozier and the rest of the Bears “trench mob” along the defensive line frustrated a quartet of Patriot quarterbacks, while Brayden Kuhn added a third-quarter 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Witt’s highlight reel return — featuring a hurdle over a defender near midfield — was the first of four Oakdale (2-3) touchdowns that came in the span of the game’s opening six minutes, 19 seconds.
“Well we got a good double team and they kicked it to one of our best players,” Bears coach Kurt Stein said. “He’s such an athlete that if you give him the space, he’s going to make something and then he added the pick six two drives later.”
Off a TJ (1-5) punt, the Bears used a short field to their advantage. Quarterback Joe Pippin found Doerner open for a 22-yard touchdown pass as Oakdale held a 14-0 lead with 7:57 in the first quarter.
Witt’s interception return came a mere 47 seconds later, gathering a tipped pass by teammate Andrew Hodges and racing the distance for the score, extending the Bears’ lead to 21-0.
Following a Patriots punt, Pippin teamed up once again for a 22-yard touchdown strike with Doerner, who broke the Patriots coverage and hauled in a one-handed catch while backpedaling in the end zone.
“Witt got his shoulder a little banged up so he couldn’t throw today,” Doerner said. “Over the past couple seasons he’s been a great quarterback, and Joe Pippin now, I’ve got two great guys throwing me the ball.”
Trailing 28-0 with 5:34 in the first quarter, the Patriots embarked on a 17-play drive, driving to the Bears 20. Faced with a fourth-and-12 from the 20, TJ quarterback Brandon Hylton sailed a pass intended for Jaiden Pritchard out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Ending the shortened spring season on a bright note with back-to-back shutouts, the Bears will look to carry momentum heading into the fall after an unusually short offseason.
“We were able to end it off strong,” Witt said. “Maybe the beginning wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be, but to be able to finish it out and get everybody ready for next year is something you’re lucky to have.
“For us seniors, we’re not coming back, but it’s good to leave something for the younger kids like Cameron over here to look forward to next year and get the ball rolling.”
Stein agreed, mentioning that it’s only 140 days until Oakdale’s next game.
“We’ve got to get in the weight room and train, and the biggest piece we were missing is being able to get into the weight room and train,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to business as usual, get those young guys back in there and ready to go.”
