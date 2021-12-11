EMMITSBURG — Jalen Benjamin succinctly summed up the biggest issue facing the men's basketball team as it heads into its mid-December exam week.
"Honestly, we've just got to start hitting shots," the junior guard and leading scorer for the Mountaineers said following a deflating, 72-66 overtime loss to American on Saturday evening at Knott Arena.
The Mountaineers hit shots. But then they go long stretches without making any. And they are paying the price for that offensive inconsistency right now.
On Saturday, they allowed a strong start an an early 10-point lead slip away against a team they believed they were better than. It was a demoralizing way to begin a five-game homestand to close out the year.
The loss dropped Mount St. Mary's to 3-8 overall, while American improved to 4-7.
The Eagles recently pulled themselves out of a seven-game skid that included a 34-point loss to Howard University, a team Mount St. Mary's beat less than two weeks ago.
The Mountaineers were encouraged by their performance in a 88-77 loss to Santa Clara earlier in the week that saw them turn the ball over just three times, which was tied for their fewest since they became a Division I program in the 1988-89 season.
Turnovers weren't the culprit against American either. Rather, it was all of the missed shots that piled up after the strong start.
Mount St. Mary's completely lost its offensive rhythm after the first 10 minutes, which allowed the Eagles back into the game and eventually let them take over.
The Mountaineers did not score a point from the floor in the overtime period. All they could muster was five free throws.
They connected on 25 of 63 shots overall and just 3 of 14 from behind the 3-point line.
Benjamin had another rough shooting performance, going 4 of 14 for 12 points. Over the past three games — all losses — he is 11-for-37 from the floor.
"I think it was just a little contagious tonight," Mount St. Mary's coach Dan Engelstad said. "The ball wasn't dropping. And, you know, our guys played hard. One of the messages was we've got to play with more confidence. Swagger was the word that I used."
The Mount did get another strong offensive performance from senior forward Nana Opoku, who followed up his season-high 21-point performance against Santa Clara with a 17-point effort against American.
At one point late in regulation, Opoku, who was averaging 9.1 points coming into the game, scored nine straight points for the Mountaineers to put them up by one at 57-56 with 3 minutes, 19 seconds to play.
But there wasn't enough offensive support from the rest of the team down the stretch to pull out the win.
Senior forward Mezie Offurum finished with 13 points, but was just 3 of 14 from field. Sophomore guard Josh Reaves added 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Opoku was 8-for-9 from the field, working primarily around the basket. The only other Mount St. Mary's player to shoot better than 50 percent from the field was fellow 6-foot-9 senior forward Malik Jefferson, who was 4-for-7, working primarily around the basket.
American's top scorer was senior guard Stacy Beckton Jr., who finished with a game-high 18 points despite connecting on just 5 of 18 shots.
The Eagles never led by more than six points.
Mount St. Mary's now has a week off to tend to final exams before it plays its next game. The Mountaineers will host Morgan State (4-6) next Saturday at 4 p.m.
"We've got some talented guys," Engelstad said. "You know, we've got to coach better. But they've got to play with more confidence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.