The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team battled host Ohio close into the second half before the Bobcats pulled away Monday night for a 73-59 win in Athens, Ohio.
The Mountaineers (2-4), who had 12 first-half turnovers, trailed 32-26 at the break, then saw the Bobcats use a 13-6 run to open the second half to extend their advantage.
The Mountaineers battled back when Nana Opoku hammered home an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Jalen Benjamin, who then drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night to make it 52-45 with 12 minutes, 16 seconds remaining.
Ohio answered the Mount surge with seven unanswered points to regain a double-digit lead. From there, the Bobcats extended the lead to as many as 22 points before settling for the 14-point win.
Benjamin led the Mountaineers with a season-high 23 points. He finished the game 9-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range for his second 20-point effort this season.
Mezie Offurum added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Mount. Opoku chipped in 10 points and a pair of blocks.
Mark Sears led five Bobcats in double figures with 15 points.
The Mountaineers return home on Saturday to face Navy at Knott Arena for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.