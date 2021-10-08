As the Maryland Terrapins unraveled versus Iowa, their fans felt the familiar pangs of fall’s second phase: disappointment. Maryland has lately developed a habit of letting hope swell in those early weeks before a letdown arrives with force. This time, a talented quarterback, dynamic wide receivers and four straight wins made the reason for belief a bit stronger than usual, even with a top-five team visiting College Park.
But then the 51-14 defeat against the Hawkeyes reminded Maryland fans of their reality: The Terps usually don’t beat ranked opponents, and they often struggle to remain competitive against the Big Ten’s best programs. So now the players, who believe they’re better than what they showed Friday, must look ahead toward these opportunities that remain and figure out how to ensure those don’t spiral out of hand the same way the Iowa game did.
“I don’t think there’s a need for us to panic,” coach Michael Locksley said this week.
Locksley’s team is still 4-1, a much better record than other recent seasons when that familiar letdown took place after just two wins. And he still has a strong quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa, who blamed himself for the mistake-ridden outing against Iowa, which for him included five interceptions. Locksley thinks the first four performances are a better indication of who his quarterback is. During those wins, Tagovailoa threw 10 touchdowns and just one interception, and even after the Iowa game, he’s on track to have one of the best seasons of a Maryland quarterback in decades.
Locksley and his staff have plenty of issues to resolve, particularly the penalties that have become a recurring problem. But if the Iowa game truly is an outlier performance, Maryland has improved significantly from the past two seasons of Locksley’s tenure. There’s optimism this team could finish as one of the best in the last decade of Maryland football, a stretch that has been defined by instability and mediocrity.
Here’s the problem in the Terps’ plan for a bounce-back: A road trip to No. 7 Ohio State is up next.
The silver lining to a brutal schedule is that those games can also serve as chances to prove that this program has taken a step forward. And after the Buckeyes, the Terps still must play No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State. The unranked opponents left on the slate are Minnesota, Indiana and Rutgers. Maryland (1-1 in the Big Ten) needs to win at least two more games to go to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
“Anytime you get into conference play, for us, these are great barometers to see where we are,” Locksley said. “I’m happy where we sit at 4-1. I think these are great opportunities for us to really gauge how far we’ve come as a program.”
Since joining the conference, Maryland is 3-16 against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, the top three teams in the Big Ten East. The Terps have never beaten the Buckeyes, and in 2019, the last time the two teams played, Maryland suffered a 73-14 defeat in Columbus.
The Terps grabbed an emphatic win at Penn State last season, a key piece of evidence for progress in Locksley’s rebuilding effort. But that was still a struggling Penn State team that finished the season 4-5. Maryland’s other two wins against these elite divisional foes came in 2014 against Michigan, which was 5-7 in Brady Hoke’s final season as the head coach, and against Penn State, which was 7-6 in James Franklin’s first year at the helm.
Maryland’s average outcomes against these three teams have been abysmal: a 36-point loss against the Buckeyes, a 26-point loss against the Wolverines and a 24-point loss against the Nittany Lions. And the Terps have to face these programs every year. That’s what makes crawling out of the doldrums of this division so difficult.
In the past 10 years, Maryland has only won three games over ranked opponents — twice against Texas in those hope-generating season openers of 2017 and 2018, and then a lopsided victory against then-No. 21 Syracuse in 2019. The Orange finished that season with five wins, and the Terps were 3-9 in Locksley’s first season.
The Terps didn’t face Ohio State or Michigan last season. Both of those games were canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks in the programs. So the freshmen, sophomores and some transfers on this team haven’t been part of those brutal Big Ten beatdowns of previous seasons.
Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had a standout performance when the Terps traveled to Penn State last season, and he said: “You see the name and the logo of the big schools, but you take it as another game. Those guys are the same age doing the same kind of stuff you’re doing.”
Ohio State is playing the same game as the Terps, and Jarrett was a five-star recruit, but the Buckeyes’ roster is packed with players of his caliber. Ohio State has a 56-4 record in conference play since 2014, when the Terps joined the Big Ten.
It could help Maryland that the Buckeyes’ defense isn’t an elite unit like Iowa. When Maryland fell apart against the Hawkeyes, the Terps had seven turnovers, leaving Iowa with prime field position to set up short touchdown drives. The Buckeyes are giving up 21.2 points per game, tied for eighth in the conference. That could help Tagovailoa settle into a rhythm that he never found against Iowa.
“I kind of shot ourselves in the foot with turning the ball over, putting our defense in bad situations, and I think that’s what really cost us the game,” Tagovailoa said. “So if we want to win big games like that, I’ve got to be on top of my game.”
Locksley said that Tagovailoa pressed too hard to orchestrate a comeback all at once, leading him into poor decisions. The quarterback had a stark turnaround after similar struggles last season: Tagovailoa had three interceptions and 94 passing yards in his first career start against Northwestern. But then he threw for a career-best 394 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the following week’s win over Minnesota.
The performance against Iowa was an “anomaly,” Locksley said, both for his quarterback and the team. All those mistakes, penalties and turnovers would doom a program against any opponent, and Locksley said, “we got it out of our system, hopefully.” Now they’ll have a chance to prove it.
