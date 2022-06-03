When it’s Trey Lipscomb’s turn to bat, the scoreboard at University of Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium flashes his current statistics for those in attendance. And, make no mistake, he’s been lighting it up.
But he won’t even look. The senior third baseman from Urbana High confidently ambles to the plate. He digs into the batter’s box, firmly planted in the moment as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Prices” plays Lipscomb onto the stage.
One, two;
One, two, three, yeah ...
He settled on that song before this season because it sounded so good on his biggest speakers, not knowing if he’d change it at some point. But when he hears that simple opening countdown, he knows it’s his show, his time.
“What am I gonna do right now?” he says.
Lipscomb’s ability to dedicate all of his energy to constant improvement has led to great things this season — individually and as a major cog in the Volunteers’ considerable success. On Thursday, as No. 1 ranked and top-seeded Tennessee (53-7) spent its final day preparing for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships, Lipscomb learned he’d been named a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American.
He was one of four Vols to earn an All-America nod as they headed into Friday’s regional matchup against Alabama State. Lipscomb, a first-team all-Southeastern Conference pick, leads the league with 77 RBIs. He’s among SEC leaders in total bases (165, second), slugging percentage (.737, second), home runs (21, third) and runs scored (63, fourth). He’s batting .357 with a .921 fielding percentage. Those numbers have made him a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.
He started gaining national recognition on Feb. 25, when Lipscomb — who enjoyed a few epic batting tears as a prep star at Urbana — went 5-for-5, hit for the cycle and drove in nine runs against Iona.
But when asked about this season and the lofty honor bestowed upon him Thursday, Lipscomb took much of the opportunity to speak deferentially about the family he’d made with Tennessee baseball, and also his family back in Maryland.
Yes, he said he’s put in the work to earn such recognition. But so did his parents, Dayna McNeil and LaVictor Lipscomb, who dutifully taxied him to practices and games from the time he started tee-ball as a 3-year-old through the hectic travel-ball days all over the east coast.
LaVictor saw early that Trey couldn’t get enough of the sport, picking up a bat or a glove again right after they got home from practice. By age 8, Trey was “locked in,” LaVictor said.
“We always wanted to challenge him,” the father said. “Every year we put him on a different team, a more challenging team, so he could make his name known.”
Trey said all of those developmental years on the diamond are “kind of a blur,” but as a talented youngster he wasn’t complacent. Lipscomb fell hard for all things baseball precisely because the sport is so hard.
“Me being competitive, baseball was the best route because one day you can go 4-for-4 and have the best time of your life, and the next day you can go 0-for-4,” Lipscomb said in a phone interview. “That was the biggest thing for me. In baseball, you always need to get better. When you think you can’t get any better, it’s time to hang it up.”
Baseball is steeped in the daily struggle, and Lipscomb is driven by “the fear of losing.” Maintaining that edge has assisted him at Tennessee, where he wasn’t handed anything, grinding mostly in the background for a few years that also included a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lipscomb entered this season with just 69 career at-bats and 12 starts. He’d spent much of his time learning behind two other touted third basemen, first Andre Lipcius, then Luke Rucker. He’d ask them for tips and apply them to his game, showing glimmers of his ability when he got chances.
“He’s one of those kids, when the lights are off, he’s going to put in the most work,” LaVictor said.
Trey patiently toiled toward his shot at the limelight rather than transferring to chase a starting spot elsewhere — something many college athletes in his predicament are doing. LaVictor saw the options presented by new NCAA transfer portal rules and asked his son, “How long are you going to wait it out with Tennessee?”
Trey turned it around on his father: “Dad, as you said: We don’t quit.”
He was insistent on making it work in Knoxville.
Lipcius and Rucker are now minor league farmhands after getting drafted in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Lipscomb finally assumed the Vols’ starting third-base job.
“Now, this year it was kinda deemed to be my turn,” he said, “and I think that’s what it’s shown to be.”
He got hot right off the bat this season, logging his cycle in the Vols’ sixth contest. That was part of a three-game stretch where he went 10-for-12.
By then, he wasn’t about to abandon “Prices,” as he continued ringing up hits and RBIs with that song playing him on.
He has kept up a strong pace throughout the long season. Since it was his first year as an everyday player, Lipscomb took to heart the advice from older teammates like Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius, who emphasized maintaining a strong mindset to get through the ups and downs of any long baseball campaign.
He adopted yoga and painting to help him relax off the field, taking his brain off a game that can be so frustrating.
“I never knew he knew what a paint brush was,” LaVictor said.
Another result: the measured, tactical mien Trey approaches each at-bat with this season.
LaVictor, who has traveled several hours one way to see many of his son’s games this season, has noticed Trey’s purposeful plod.
“How can’t you?” LaVictor asked with a laugh. “I think the entire nation does, because the umpire behind the plate is yelling, ‘Get in the box!’ He literally has slowed the game down. He’s not rushing to hit. ... Now he goes through his routine, stares at his bat, takes a breath, looks at the pitcher, shakes his shoulders and gets in there.”
All of it helps Lipscomb “flat-line it,” he said.
“As you get closer to the end of the season — hopefully we’ll keep playing into July in Omaha [site of the College World Series in Nebraska] — obviously your body’s going to have a little bit of wear and tear, but it’s all going to be about the mental grind. How are you mentally? Can you get through it mentally?”
The Volunteers find ways to keep it light, including a dugout home run celebration that involves a leopard-print cloak. Lipscomb is wearing it — and a smile — in a photo on his Tennessee bio webpage. Anyone who hits a round-tripper gets to don the gaudy coat until the inning ends — unless someone else goes deep first.
And, as Lipscomb cites, Tennessee has eight players with double-digit homers.
“The majority of the time, as soon as you put it on, you gotta take it off,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lipscomb is known for his plate discipline and ability to spray liners to all fields. His stellar season has him on the MLB draft radar, and he admits it’s hard to not get distracted by what the near future could hold.
But he compartmentalizes that because, as LaVictor reminds him, it’s out of his control and will take care of itself.
“Yeah, it’s something you dream of, growing up as a kid,” he said. “You wanna have enough success to be picked by one of the teams, but also as you put your head on the pillow as a young kid, you want to go win a national championship. So as a team, we’re tying to work our way to that.”
Along the way this season, Lipscomb has gained another steadying influence from a different sport. Through his step-mother, he became acquainted with Robert Griffin III, the former NFL star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner. Griffin has retweeted Lipscomb’s highlights this season — not to mention suggesting he should’ve won SEC Player of the Year in a tweet that got five thousand likes.
Regular communication with Griffin is something else that helps keep Lipscomb centered, he said.
The undertone of their messages is always about continuing to improve — regardless of standout performances or accolades like he attained earlier this week.
And at the end of correspondence with his mentor, Lipscomb said, Griffin always adds: “Job’s not done. We still want more.”
Lipscomb doesn’t plan on slowing down, no matter how much he tries to slow down the game for himself.
