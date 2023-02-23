EMMITSBURG — Twin towers will lend some real intrigue to Mount St. Mary’s home finale Friday night.
One is a tower of a man, 6-foot-9 forward Malik Jefferson, a graduate student in his fifth season playing men’s basketball at the Mount who happens to be a 1,000-point scorer and the school’s all-time leading rebounder in the Division I era. It will be his final home game.
The other is a figurative tower on the college basketball landscape, Iona coach Rick Pitino, who has led two different schools to national titles and will be the most famous coach to ever bring a team into Knott Arena for a regular-season game.
The university is bracing for its biggest crowd of the season. All of the seats that aren’t general admission have already been sold, and the school is encouraging everyone to wear white to the game for a “white out” event.
“I imagine it will be one of the best that has been in Knott Arena for some time,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad said of the environment he expects. “Homecoming is always exciting. I think it will be very comparable to that, if not a little more. We may draw a few people from the D.C. area or Pennsylvania that otherwise wouldn’t have come.”
Many will be there to see the 70-year-old Pitino operate in a small-college gymnasium with his Iona Gaels, who happen to be playing their best basketball of the season and have won seven in a row. They are 20-7 overall and sit in first place in the MAAC by two games with a 13-3 record.
“This is a top 75 team for a reason,” Engelstad said. “They are, top to bottom, as talented a team as we have seen all year. They have great guard play. They are huge in the interior. They press and push in transition.”
When the teams met earlier on Feb. 3 at Iona, the Gaels prevailed 81-51 after leading 48-18 at halftime.
Mount St. Mary’s (10-18, 6-11 MAAC) was not as healthy for that game as it is now. For instance, they were missing Jefferson and one of their top defensive stoppers, senior guard Deandre Thomas, due to injury.
The Mountaineers are 3-0 in MAAC games with the full roster at their disposal like they have now. They are riding a two-game winning streak. Still, they acknowledge this will be an enormous challenge for them.
“It’s one of those games if you are not hitting on all cylinders yourself and locked in on all of the little details, they expose you,” Engelstad said of Iona. “They have a Hall of Fame coach and really good players.”
Many others will be there to bid goodbye to Jefferson, a genial guy, an exemplary student and a mainstay in the middle on the floor for the Mountaineers over five seasons, including an extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you take over a program, like I did five seasons ago, you want to have building blocks and pieces you can build around,” Engelstad said. “We knew from very early on that Malik had all of the necessary tools to become one of those guys. A great talent, the character, the dependability, the guy that shows up every day and does his job and one of the elite students in the entire university. Just a guy you can present to recruits and the whole community is proud of.”
Jefferson will play his 130th game at Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, which will move him one behind former guard Junior Robinson for the most all-time.
His 881 career rebounds are nearly 140 more than any Mount player that played after 1981.
“I am not really that kind of guy,” Jefferson said when asked if he would get emotional. “You probably won’t see any tears. But it does mean a lot. This has been five years in the making. It means a lot.”
Jefferson has come a long way at the Mount as both a player and a person.
“I was a very young, raw player when I got here, and I feel like the coaching staff did a good job of developing me and trusting me to execute their program,” he said. “The support from the fans has been crazy, alums, everybody. It’s been an amazing experience. I am thankful for it every day.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.