EMMITSBURG -- With its top two scorers out nursing ankle injuries, Mount St. Mary's got just what the doctor ordered Saturday night.
That being an absolutely dreadful offensive performance from its opponent, Loyola University.
EMMITSBURG -- With its top two scorers out nursing ankle injuries, Mount St. Mary's got just what the doctor ordered Saturday night.
That being an absolutely dreadful offensive performance from its opponent, Loyola University.
In the 177th installment of the Catholic Clash, the Greyhounds set offensive basketball back more than three quarters of a century on Saturday night, managing the fewest points they have scored against Mount St. Mary's since 1940 in a 51-34 loss at Knott Arena.
It's a chapter of Maryland's longest-running college basketball rivalry that Loyola (4-7) would quickly like to forget. Not that Mount coach Dan Engelstad and his players minded all that much.
They snapped a three-game losing streak to Loyola, dating back to 2018, and raised their poor record against Patriot League teams in Engelstad's tenure to 2-11.
"For where our team was at, that was as pretty as could be to me," Engelstad said. "That was beautiful. I mean, you could look at it a couple of different ways. I think we left a lot out there on the offensive end ... But from a defensive lock-in standpoint, knowing we had to find a way to get a win at home after losing two in a row here, I thought our focus on that end way very sharp."
Now the Mountaineers (5-6) will get a much needed week off before they host fellow Northeast Conference defector Robert Morris next Sunday afternoon.
That might give them a chance to get their top two scorers, senior guard Jalen Benjamin (17.1 points per game) and junior Dakota Leffew (11.6 ppg) back on the floor.
"I think everybody needs a couple of days to reset," Engelstad said. "It was really important that I felt we played super hard tonight and get the result so that we could come back and hopefully get healthy ... We need the days off, too, because these guys have to lock in academically [for final exams] and finish the semester out strong."
It's hard to overstate how bad Loyola was offensively. The Mountaineers have never held a Division I opponent to fewer points in their Division I era.
The Greyhounds had 10 points at halftime, which matches the fewest Mount St. Mary's has allowed in the first half as a Division I school. The Mountaineers also held Columbia to 10 first-half points on Dec. 9, 1997.
Loyola's total output was its fewest in the shot-clock era and the third fewest scored by a Division I team this season. The Greyhounds needed a late spurt of offensive to avoid scoring the fewest this season (31).
"I think we stepped up, especially on the defensive end today," Mount forward Malik Jefferson said.
The Mountaineers enjoyed a big rebounding edge (43-27), which allowed them to produce 22 second-chance points, next to two for Loyola.
Their leading scorers were junior guard Xavier Lipscomb and sophomore forward Jedy Cordilia, who each had 12 points.
For Cordilia, who hails from the Netherlands, it was a career-high, and, for Lipscomb, it was a season-high.
"Just got to do the right play so I can stay in longer," said Cordilia, who added six rebounds and a blocked shot, playing as a reserve. "You start off with defense. And then, if you get a stop, then you can get offense. So, yeah, getting buckets on offense."
Women's Basketball
Mount St. Mary's 63, UMBC 57
Michaela Harrison buried six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 30 points to lead the Mount women to their third straight win Saturday at Knott Arena.
The Mountaineers (4-4) outscored UMBC 21-12 in the third quarter to erase a seven-point deficit at halftime.
Jessica Tomasetti added 13 points and five reboudns for the Mount, while Natalie Villaflor had 11 points and six rebounds.
For Harrison, who made 10 of 19 shots overall and 6-for-14 from 3-point range, it marked the fourth time she had scored at least 30 points in her college career.
