EMMITSBURG -- Mount St. Mary’s were doomed by a 14-point first half Tuesday in a 56-49 loss to Howard.
Kendall Bresee came within one rebound of her 12th career double-double, and Michaela Harrison added 10 points. Sophomore Isabella Hunt had nine points and five rebounds while drawing seven fouls, many of them charges.
Aryna Taylor opened the game with a trey. But as it turned out that would be her only 3-pointer of the contest. The Bison troubled all Mount shooters with lengthy, stifling defense. The home side was limited to 24 percent from the field in the first half and 14 points as the Washingtonians took a 17-point advantage to the locker room.
The Mount fought back in the third quarter, embarking on a 12-0 run, fueled by a pair of triples from Kayla Agentowicz.
Harrison’s 3-pointer with 8:52 left in the game cut the deficit to four, but the Mount got no closer. Missed shots and turnovers, combined with a few clutch shots from Howard finished off the contest.
Chesapeake 65, FCC 61
The Cougars dropped their opener on the road.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Chesapeake 91, FCC 53
The Cougars dropped their opener on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.