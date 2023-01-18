Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa says he'll be back next season

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa became the Terps’ all-time leading passer in 2022. He also has a school-record 51 passing touchdowns.

 Associated Press file photo

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return for his senior season, he announced Wednesday. In three seasons as the Terrapins’ starter, Tagovailoa has elevated the program while setting multiple school records. He’ll have a chance in 2023 to further solidify himself as the most productive quarterback in Maryland’s history and to help the Terps reach new heights.

Tagovailoa became Maryland’s all-time leading passer during the 2022 season. After three years with coach Michael Locksley in College Park, Tagovailoa has tallied 7,879 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns, both school records. Tagovailoa’s most productive season came in 2021, when he set the single-season records for passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) and tied the record for passing touchdowns (26). Tagovailoa was limited by a knee injury and missed a game during the 2022 season. He finished the campaign with 3,008 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

