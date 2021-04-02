Playing under newly hired University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Bud Millikan in 1950-51, Frederick High School grad Jim Stockman wasn’t exactly a star during his lone season on the college’s varsity team.
“I played very little,” he said.
That’s OK. He would eventually contribute mightily for the Terps in another way.
Stockman, a 90-year-old Braddock Heights resident, committed to a $3 million gift to establish the James M. Stockman Endowment in support of Maryland student-athlete scholarships in February.
The Maryland grad was able to make such a donation to his alma mater because he built a successful real estate portfolio in Frederick County. And Stockman’s gift to Maryland came after he donated $3 million for the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute at the Frederick Hospital Center in 2016.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Terps such as Jim Stockman supporting Maryland athletics,” Maryland director of athletics Damon Evans said in a release. “Jim is a very philanthropic man and his commitment to the student-athlete experience is demonstrated by this very generous gift.”
“I wanted somebody to have an easier time than I did to get an education,” Stockman said.
Stockman made Maryland’s basketball team as a walk-on, and his stint with the Terps was just one part of his athletic past.
Long before becoming a real estate entrepreneur, one who went on to own Rockledge Plaza on the Golden Mile, Stockman was a young athlete whose accomplishments on courts and fields, along with his success as a youth baseball coach, earned him a spot in the YMCA of Frederick County’s Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame.
Not being the boastful type, Stockman isn’t quick to discuss such résumé items. In fact, he said the info on his Quinn hall of fame plaque was compiled by legendary track and field coach Jack Griffin.
“Maybe it’s because of my family background, I’m kind of stoic,” Stockman said. “My parents never saw me compete.”
Compete he did, partaking in a slew of sports, including baseball, basketball, soccer, football and track and field, before graduating from Frederick High in 1948.
Granted, he dabbled in some of those sports. Soccer was just something to do during the fall before he gave football a shot, and he didn’t delve too deeply into track, although his time in the 220 run impressed aforementioned track aficionado Griffin.
But Stockman developed a flair for basketball and baseball, although it took him awhile to continue his career in both sports at Maryland.
After high school, Stockman entered the workforce before later attending Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey.
“They offered me a scholarship,” said Stockman, who had never ventured too far from Frederick. “I was sort of a homebody.”
Stockman eventually returned to his native state and enrolled at Maryland, where he competed on the freshman baseball and basketball teams.
On the diamond, Stockman’s main position was third base. He was good enough to play briefly with the highly regarded Frederick Hustlers semi-pro team.
“When we would go away and play Martinsburg or somebody, they’d give you about $350 for showing up, and we’d split it,” Stockman said of his stint with the Hustlers.
But Stockman’s career as a college baseball player came to an end after he learned Millikan was hired as Maryland’s men’s basketball coach.
“I knew I wasn’t going to show up in the fall and just make the varsity,” Stockman said. “So I quit the freshman baseball team, went out for the basketball team, and they picked me.”
Like countless coaches before and after him, Millikan traveled around his college’s home state and gave speeches to fans to publicize his program. At one such event, Millikan was asked about Stockman.
“[Millikan said] if I was 6 feet tall, that I could start for any team in the country,” Stockman said. “But that was just something for local consumption, I feel.”
Back then, Stockman figured he stood 5-foot-9½ and weighed 148-150 pounds. Naturally, he was a guard. One of his Maryland teammates, Don Moran, called him “little man.”
Nonetheless, Stockman was big enough to pose in the second row of Maryland’s 1950-51 team picture. He’s standing right next to Millikan, who’s decked out in a suit and tie on the far right.
Taking over a team that went 7-18 the previous season under Flucie Stewart, Millikan guided the Terps to a 16-11 record in his first year at the helm.
“He turned it around the first year,” Stockman said of Millikan, who compiled a 242-181 record in his 17 years at Maryland, where he coached someone who would win even more games as a Terps coach, Gary Williams.
Sports-reference.com credits Stockman with playing one game for the Terps in 1950-51, but he kept playing hoops with semi-pro and amateur teams after his one season on the school’s varsity team.
In fact, one of the teams he played on included Maryland standouts Gene Shue, who would later play and coach in the NBA, and Moran.
As for baseball, Stockman went from playing to coaching.
Called a “no-nonsense coach” in his Quinn Hall of Fame bio, Stockman guided his Babe Ruth team to three state titles in the late 1950s. Taking over Frederick’s American Legion Baseball team in the 1960s, he won three state titles and was a regional runner-up twice.
“We were one game away from the World Series both times,” he said of those Legion runner-up teams.
All the while, Stockman built up his real estate holdings.
“I just wasn’t going to go to work for anybody,” he said. “I was evidently just cut out to just be my own person, I guess.”
He managed Rockledge Plaza until he was 70, turning it over to a management company. Even after doing that, he stuck around Frederick. He wasn’t one to retire in Florida, although he said in early March that he needs to start slowing down.
When asked about his success, be it in sports or business, Stockman didn’t deliver a chest-pounding response.
“I just tell everybody I fumbled my way through life at my own speed, in my own way,” he said.
