It had been less than a month since Jahmir Young made his Maryland debut. Not long before, he heard the skepticism that his ability might not translate to the Big Ten. He had never played at this level, and no team from a major conference had seen that potential in Young as a high-schooler. But there he was with the ball in his hands, the Terrapins’ best hope in the game’s waning moments.

As Young’s 3-pointer that clinched the win over Illinois swished through the net, his body didn’t flinch. Xfinity Center roared. Young’s mother, Iesha Brewster, has tried to stay quiet during games, but she can’t help it. She yells and screams, and so does Young’s grandmother, who bangs her cane in celebration. Meanwhile, Young just wanted to play defense and finish the game. The Terps still needed to preserve their four-point lead. Eventually, as the final buzzer sounded, Young let himself feel some emotion. The soft-spoken point guard remembers thinking: “I do this. We’re here.”

