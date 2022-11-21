After a stellar first full college season, former Middletown standout Reese Poffenbarger was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award on Monday. The honor is given to the top freshman at the FCS level of Division I football, and Poffenbarger is one of 25 up for the award.
The Old Dominion transfer took charge of the starting quarterback job at Albany during training camp. He threw for 2,999 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while helping the Great Danes average nearly 30 points per game. Poffenbarger did not toss an interception in his first six games.
