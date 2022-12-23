The Frederick Community College men’s basketball team was in a much different spot one year ago.
The Cougars entered their winter break still searching for a victory and were a team in transition with a small roster and new coach. But as they take a well-earned three-week break from games, their prospects are much brighter this season.
FCC is 5-3 and on a winning streak. Its roster has ballooned from 10 to 19, and second-year head coach Darryl Whiten is building the squad in his mold after arriving to the Cougars in late September 2021, just a few weeks before the start of practice.
“We’re really grateful for the guys that we brought in,” said Whiten, formerly the high school boys coach at Tuscarora.
Sixteen of the 19 players on the roster are new, and each one has bought into their role, be it a prime scoring target or a defensive pest off the bench. Whiten heavily recruited the area — nine of those new players are from Frederick County, while the rest are from other parts of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
He got his first commitment from Loudoun County (Virginia) High’s George Mwesigwa, and the others followed suit. However, Mwesigwa never played for FCC, as he tragically died July 16 in a car accident.
The Cougars honored Mwesigwa at their Nov. 12 season opener against Patrick Henry, dedicating their season to him.
“It’s painful at times, and we still have his clothing, uniform, practice gear and stuff all at his locker,” Whiten said. “As long as I’m here at Frederick Community College, his number will never be worn.”
FCC romped to a 105-46 victory that day in his honor, and after trading wins and losses, has found its groove.
The Cougars have won three straight thanks to improved defense, most recently a 71-56 decision over Mercer County Community College last Saturday. They have more than doubled their win total from last season (two) and appear well on their way to a solid finish.
Malik Witherspoon (Tuscarora) recorded his sixth double-double of the year in that contest and has been a force at power forward. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, the latter total ranking seventh nationally in NJCAA Division II.
Witherspoon has been helped by leading scorers Jaden Arrington (Frederick High) and Justin Morrisey (Frederick Christian Academy), who are averaging 13.5 and 12.6 points per game, respectively. Whiten is able to go deep into his bench, too, with eight players appearing in every contest and another six playing in at least four.
“Everybody’s pretty much bought in and knows their role,” Whiten said. “If you get two minutes, then you need to play the best two minutes you possibly can play.”
“We know that we have bodies. If one guy gets tired or gets into foul trouble, we can throw someone else out there.”
