The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team was edged by Rider 68-65 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action Saturday at Knott Arena.
After a late run put the Mount ahead 62-59, Rider’s Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson’s three-point play gave his team a 65-62 lead with 51.9 seconds left.
The Mount then turned the ball over, and Mervyn James hit a pair of free throws to make it 67-62. The Mount’s Jalen Benjamin countered with a three-point play on a drive to cut the deficit to two with 21.9 seconds left.
Rider’s Corey McKeithan hit 1-of-2 at the line, giving the Mount a chance to tie. Benjamin then missed a long 3 with Deandre Thomas grabbing the rebound and feeding Jaylin Gibson in the right corner. But his game-tying 3-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.
Benjamin paced the Mount (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) with 18 points along with five rebounds, hitting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The Mount went 9-of-18 (50 percent) from 3-point range.
Thomas was 4-of-8 from 3-point range en route to his season-high 14 points while matching his career high with seven assists.
Malik Jefferson had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Dwight Murray Jr. led Rider with 19 points and eight rebounds.
The Mount led 39-37 at halftime.
MSM is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against American at home.
Mount St. Mary’s 73, Loyola 66
In the 43rd edition of the Catholic Clash, host Mount St. Mary’s had five players post double figures in scoring for the first time since 2002, led by Michaela Harrison tied a season high with 19 points, on Saturday at Knott Arena.
Isabella Hunt scored 10 points with a career high seven steals and seven rebounds. Natalie Villaflor scored 14, Jessica Tomasetti added 13, while Jo Raflo scored 10.
Despite getting outshot percentage wise, the Mount (2-4) limited its turnovers to create more opportunities and pull away in the final minutes.
The Greyhounds (4-5) committed 23 turnovers, compared to nine by the Mountaineers. This allowed the Mount to win despite falling short in the shooting percentage margin, 54 percent to 45.8 percent.
All-time in the Catholic Clash, the Mount bumps it’s record to 27-16.
Taleah Dixon returned for the Greyhounds to supply 18 points, followed by Lex Therien with 16.
