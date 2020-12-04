In November 2017, Andrew Strohmeyer was competing in his first big-time cycling race, and some of his opponents were nationally known.
So, after earning a pair of second-place finishes, the then-15-year-old had good reason to feel encouraged.
“I was like, ‘Wow, this is something I’m kind of good at and I can maybe do something with,’” Strohmeyer said.
His decision to give up lacrosse to concentrate on cycling, something he began dabbling in because his father rode, seemed all-the-more sound. And if his sport of choice was somewhat beyond the mainstream for a teenager, the cycling discipline he ended up gravitating towards was even more of a niche endeavor.
Strohmeyer’s main discipline would be cyclocross, which blends aspects of mountain bike and road racing (disciplines he also competes in) and requires riders to carry their bikes over obstacles and up hills that can’t be navigated on wheels.
And just as he suspected after logging those second-place finishes as a 15-year-old in Louisville, Kentucky, Strohmeyer was good enough to go places as a cyclist.
He eventually won national titles and competed at world championships, making his own name a nationally-known one. To find online articles about him, there’s no need to even enter his full name into a Google search. By the time the “h” in his surname is typed, “Andrew Strohmeyer” appears as an option No. 2 under some guy named Andrew Stroh.
And as a freshman at Lees-McRae College (North Carolina) this fall, the 18-year-old Mount Airy resident and Linganore High grad was a valued member on one of the nation’s handful of varsity collegiate cycling teams.
“It means a lot that we have someone like Andrew here because he’s raised the bar,” said Lees-McRae cycling coach Tim Hall. “We know he’s a top performer and he’s going to pour his heart and soul into that discipline, which is what you need to be successful in anything you do in cycling.”
A list of Strohmeyer’s accomplishments attests to his success. Competing for CXHairs Devo-Trek Bikes, he won the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 17-18 national championship and the UCI 17-18 Pan American Championship last year. And in February, racing as a member of team USA, he placed 10th at the UCI junior 17-18 cyclocross world championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland.
But as for the “pour his heart and soul” into it part, there’s no better example than a race he participated in as a 16-year-old in Cincinnati.
Strohmeyer crashed in the first turn, leaving him in last place, a good 30 seconds down.
“At that point, I figured the race was over, and I decided to ride around the course and have fun,” he said. “And so I just put my head down and started riding.”
Strohmeyer began catching up to others, though, and he eventually found out he was in third place.
“So I just started riding even harder and caught first place and was able to get a gap on them, and I ended up winning that race,” he said. “I thought everything was over and I ended up winning, which was really big.”
If he had finished last, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Strohmeyer still vividly recalls his racing debut as a 10-year-old.
“I ended up getting dead last but still loved every second of it, and kind of from that point on I started racing more,” he said. “In my freshman year of high school, I had to make a decision whether to play lacrosse for the high school or race a bike, and I chose to race my bike, and from then on I’ve been training and racing competitively.”
Credit his father, Rob Strohmeyer, for piquing his interest in cycling. Rob got back into mountain biking, which he’d done during his college days. He competed in some local races.
Andrew showed some interest in riding, and it was just one of those nice father-son activities at first. But the son ended up falling in love with it as a sport, enjoying the individual aspect of it. By the time Andrew entered high school, he intended to devote himself to cycling.
“At that point, we got him a professional coach who happened to be a friend of ours,” Rob said. “We treated it just like we would any other sports, the financial aspect, time commitment, and he kind of blossomed from there.”
Cyclocross proved to be his forte.
“What’s cool about that [cyclocross] is the race is so close to parks or pretty much anywhere where there’s big, open field, you can set up a course and have races,” he said. “So that’s the first thing I started racing.”
Like biathlon, which blends shooting and skiing, cyclocross is a hybrid sport.
“Imagine taking the best of mountain biking and the best of a criterium in a road race setting and combining those two together and putting it on grass, adding some dirt and some mud, and there you have cyclocross,” said Hall, the Lees-McRae coach. “It’s a combination of the best of both worlds.”
Unlike riders in other cycling disciplines, though, cyclocross riders aren’t always riding. At some point, they confront obstacles that force them to dismount, pick up their bikes and run.
“There might be a big hill or tall wooden planks that you have to jump over,” Strohmeyer said. “And a lot of times you have to get off the bike and carry it and run for a distance and then put it back down and get back on and keep racing.”
Racers lug their bikes in various ways, depending on the circumstances.
“Usually if you’re running a short distance, you carry it like a suitcase,” Strohmeyer said. “Or if you’re running a longer distance, you put the bike on your shoulder and run pretty normally.”
That facet of cyclocross explains why Strohmeyer includes plenty of running in his training regimen. He also hits the weights.
“I took strength training class at Linganore, and I noticed a huge benefit from just lifting weights and getting stronger, building my muscles,” he said.
And like any cyclist, he’s on his bike year-round. Since he also competes in mountain biking and road racing, Strohmeyer has numerous bicycles. But the one he rides in cyclocross prompts the most questions from those unfamiliar with the discipline. It has the drop handlebars or a road bike and the knobby tires of a mountain bike.
Strohmeyer has continued to train in 2020, even though he hasn’t had many races to prepare for, including at Lees-McRae, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While he got to attend classes in person on campus, his Lees-McRae team spent most of the fall practicing and competing in intra-squad competitions, although the Bobcats did squeeze in one interscholastic event against nearby King University (Tennessee) on Oct. 31.
Also, USA Cycling canceled the cyclocross nationals, which were scheduled for December — the college season starts in mid-to-late October, after mountain bike season ends.
Nonetheless, Strohmeyer was grateful for that opportunity to be on a college team. Hall said Lees-McRae is one of about 20 colleges that have a varsity cycling team — others have it as a club sport. Strohmeyer got an athletic-academic scholarship to Lees-McRae.
“I knew I wanted to race my bike in college, and I saw Lees-McRae was a good option,” he said. “It’s close to home, not too far away, it’s in the mountains, a location I love, and with the cycling team, everything kind of fell into place, and it’s great.”
While some Marylanders might not consider Banner Elk, North Carolina, close to home, it could seem that way to someone as well-traveled as Strohmeyer.
He’s competed in countries like Belgium, France and Switzerland as well as all across the United States. He and his family have spent plenty of time on the road.
“A couple years ago, we bought our first minivan, and the person, when we were buying it, showed us all these cool features,” Rob Strohmeyer said. “[I said] that’s great, but all I really care about is how much I can fit in the back of it because we’re going to do a lot driving.”
Strohmeyer has cycling goals to pursue. He moved up to the under-23 age group this year, so he hopes to win national and Pan-American titles in that category. Also, he’s eyeing the world championships, which will be held in February at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“They haven’t been in America since 2013,” he said. “So one of my goals is to have a good showing there in front of a home crowd and people I know.”
Of course, he has another type of home crowd that’s seen him put on plenty of good showings over the years.
“For us it’s been great just to sit back and watch him blossom,” Rob Strohmeyer said. “It certainly helped him transition into college. Who would’ve known, sitting back eight, nine years ago, that he would be sitting here in a situation that would provide him not only the life experiences he’s had but continue to pay dividends as he moves into college and hopefully beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.