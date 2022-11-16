Regulation was not long enough to decide the outcome for the second time in four days, but Hood's shooting went cold in overtime in an 82-71 loss to visiting Salisbury.
Garrison Linton (Oakdale) scored a career-high 15 points in 40 minutes. The sophomore added seven rebounds, eight assists, a block and two steals.
Christopher Smalls and Ryan Hollwedel scored 12 points apiece for Hood.
Will Spencer came off the bench for a career-high 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass, in just 18 minutes.
After shooting 54 percent in the first half, Hood hit its first field goal attempt of the second half, a 3-pointer by Will Pataki, to take a 47-34 lead.
From that point forward, however, the Blazers' shooting was off, hitting just five more field goals over the remainder of the contest. Hood relied on its defense from then on, holding the Sea Gulls to just eight points in a span of six and a half minutes beginning at 12:29 of the second half. Salisbury managed to pull within 54-53 during the stretch before a Linton 3-pointer gave the Blazers some breathing room.
Salisbury took a 60-59 lead on a Cameron Heard 3-pointer with 4:13 to go, but Linton scored six points in the next two and a half minutes during an 8-2 run that put Hood in front 67-62 with 52 seconds left.
Jevon Yarbrough gave Hood a 69-66 lead with 31 seconds on the clock before Brandon Davis knocked down a 3-point shot with 11 seconds remaining to force overtime.
The Sea Gulls went on a 13-2 run in overtime with Hood's last points coming via two free throws by Jack Fricka with 3:11 to go.
Salisbury shot 44 percent from the field, while Hood finished at 34 percent. The Blazers went 11-for-41 from 3-point range.
Hood's bench outscored the Sea Gull reserves 21-7.
Salisbury's Brandon Craig and Greg Bloodsworth combined for 60 points. Bloodsworth was the high scorer with 33 on 12-of-22 shooting with six 3-pointers. Craig finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
